    VAC   FR0000120354

VALLOUREC

(VAC)
Delayed Xetra 
- EUR   -.--%
01:09pInformation on Vallourec's capital structure
GL
01:02pWorking In Tandem : reducing carbon emissions in-house and for clients
PU
10:02aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865222
PU
Information on Vallourec's capital structure

10/06/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Meudon (France), 6 October 2022 – Vallourec duly noted the disposal by SVPGlobal of its holding in Vallourec SA, ending the Shareholder Agreement between SVPGlobal and Vallourec, with the attendant resignation of William de Wulf from his functions as a Board member, and of Paul Marchand from his role as Board observer.

The new capital structure of the Group is distributed as follows:

ShareholdersNumber of sharesCapital %
Free float162 932 73571,17%
Apollo65 243 20628,50%
Employees603 5610,26%
Treasury shares148 9260,07%
TOTAL228 928 428100,00%

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

 		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		 


Financials
Sales 2022 4 573 M 4 509 M 4 509 M
Net income 2022 -181 M -178 M -178 M
Net Debt 2022 1 124 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 2 390 M 2 349 M 2 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 16 087
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 17,51 €
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC0.00%2 357
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.80%58 796
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.96%26 519
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.45%23 989
NOV INC.36.09%7 243
TECHNIPFMC PLC56.42%4 187