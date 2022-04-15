Log in
    VAC   FR0000120354

VALLOUREC

(VAC)
Sascha Bibert is appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vallourec and joins the Executive Committee

04/15/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Sascha Bibert is appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vallourec and joins the Executive Committee

Meudon (France), April 15, 2022 – Vallourec announces the appointment of Sascha Bibert as Group Chief Financial Officer. He takes office on April 19, 2022 and joins the Executive Committee.

Sascha Bibert was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Uniper Group, one of Europe’s largest publicly traded electricity producers and energy traders, with growing positions in renewables and hydrogen.

He succeeds Olivier Mallet, who will leave the Company after more than 10 years as Chief Financial Officer, member of the Management Board and more recently Deputy Chief Executive Officer. During that period he carried out a number of significant reforms, often in difficult circumstances, as well as Vallourec’s successful financial restructuring in 2021.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO of Vallourec, declared: "Along with the entire Executive Committee, I would like to thank Olivier Mallet for his commitment over the past decade and his contribution to the rich history of Vallourec. I am delighted to welcome Sascha to the Company and the Executive Committee. His experience of more than 20 years in the energy sector and with major international groups will be decisive in helping to accelerate Vallourec's transformation. In particular, he will play a key role in generating significant short-term improvements in profitability and cash flow.

Sascha Bibert biography

Between 2019 and 2021, Sascha Bibert served as CFO of the Uniper Group where, together with the rest of the management team, he developed and implemented a new strategy focusing on accelerating the energy transition, while capitalizing on the opportunities of the current cycle. Sascha also placed great emphasis on internal and external reporting, ensuring that strategy execution including capital allocation remained well aligned with the information provided to key stakeholders.

He previously worked as CFO of EnerjiSA in Turkey for 5 years, supporting the company’s strong growth in a highly volatile environment and then listing the company on the stock exchange, following its split into distinct upstream and downstream entities.

From 2009 to 2014, Sascha held various management positions within the E.ON Group, including SVP for Group Accounting and Controlling and Head of Investor Relations. In parallel, he also served on the board of Energy from Waste, a company led by the private equity group EQT.

Sascha began his career as an equity portfolio manager and buy-side analyst, including a five-year stint with Allianz Global Investors and three years with Munich Re as Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations.

Now aged 46, Sascha is a graduate of the International School of Management, as well as a CFA charterholder and a Certified Credit Analyst (CCrA).

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

 		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		 

Attachment


