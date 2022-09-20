Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vallourec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAC   FR0000120354

VALLOUREC

(VAC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  - 
- EUR   -.--%
12:11pVallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services
GL
12:10pVallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services
AQ
03:10aVALLOUREC LAUNCHES VALLOUREC® NEW ENERGIES : its Portfolio of Solutions for the Energy Transition
PU
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services

09/20/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
   
 

 

 

 

  		 
 
   

Vallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco
for the supply of Premium Casing and Services

Meudon (France), 20 September 2022 – Vallourec, world leader in premium tubular solutions, has signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services. The associated orders will be manufactured and delivered by Vallourec’s plant in Saudi Arabia. The agreement strengthens the existing relationship between the Group and the Saudi national company.

This agreement will cover part of Saudi Aramco’s needs for Premium OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) solutions for its drilling operations. It includes the supply of Premium Casing as well as Inventory Management services.

As part of the iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) program launched by Saudi Aramco, Vallourec has submitted a comprehensive plan that makes a significant contribution to the development of local production in Saudi Arabia over the long term.

This contract is on a call-off basis, placed every quarter during the term of the agreement. The first two on-call orders have already been received, with delivery scheduled for early 2023.

This agreement represents a key achievement for Vallourec in Saudi Arabia. It paves the way for a joint roadmap focused on innovation, services, and energy transition. It provides Vallourec Saudi Arabia with solid outlook for its presence in the region.

This first Long-Term Agreement is a strong recognition by Saudi Aramco that Vallourec is a long-term strategic partner for the years to come. It is an important milestone in the long history of Vallourec with Saudi Aramco, paving the way for extended collaboration with clear opportunities to introduce our wide range of innovative solutions while enhancing our footprint in the Kingdom. I would like to thank Saudi Aramco for its confidence” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

  		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

  		 

 

Attachment


All news about VALLOUREC
12:11pVallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing..
GL
12:10pVallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing..
AQ
03:10aVALLOUREC LAUNCHES VALLOUREC® NEW EN : its Portfolio of Solutions for the Energy Transitio..
PU
09/19VALLOUREC : Document AMF CP. 2022E861713
PU
09/16VALLOUREC : VTS coating expertise proves a key differentiator for Brazil pipeline projects
PU
09/14VALLOUREC : Document AMF CP. 2022E860840
PU
09/08VALLOUREC : Pushing the limits of VAM® CO2 injection testing protocol
PU
09/06VALLOUREC : Tianda pushes production to the next level
PU
08/31CLEANWELL® : Setting New Standards for Wintershall Dea Projects in Norway
PU
08/31VALLOUREC : Document AMF CP. 2022E858809
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALLOUREC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 623 M 4 627 M 4 627 M
Net income 2022 -181 M -181 M -181 M
Net Debt 2022 1 166 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 219 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 16 087
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,70 €
Average target price 17,51 €
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC0.00%2 221
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.11%55 119
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.05%25 730
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
NOV INC.26.57%6 737
TECHNIPFMC PLC57.43%4 215