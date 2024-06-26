Press release

Vallourec to attend Hydrogen Technology Conference & Expo North America and Carbon Capture Technology Conference & Expo North America in Houston, Texas.

Meudon (France), June 26, 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces its participation in the Hydrogen Technology Conference & Expo North America and the co-located Carbon Capture Technology Conference & Expo North America, to be held in Houston, Texas, on June 26-27, 2024. As every year, these events will bring together all key players in the decarbonization sector to discuss advanced technologies in hydrogen and carbon capture.

For the third year in a row, Vallourec will be present at the Conference & Expo to highlight its commitment to decarbonization and showcase its high-value technologies in the new energy sector. The Group will also be present at the 2024 European edition of the show in Hamburg, Germany, in October.

As an exhibitor, Vallourec will present its Vallourec® New Energies portfolio, featuring innovative solutions for the energy transition. Building on its longstanding expertise in metallurgy applied to the most demanding environments, including corrosive environments, high pressure and high temperatures, the Group holds a technological advantage to significantly influence the emerging energy markets, in particular in hydrogen transportation and storage, and CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage).

The Group will also showcase Delphy, its latest technological innovation in hydrogen storage, designed to securely store from 1 to 100 tons of compressed gaseous hydrogen with minimal footprint. This solution demonstrates Vallourec’s contribution to the acceleration of green hydrogen production and the decarbonization of industry.

On June 27, Vincent Designolle, Delphy Director at Vallourec and hydrogen industry expert, will participate in two panel discussions during the conference program:

A Leadership Roundtable on Hydrogen Markets Outside the US to discuss the emerging hydrogen market, providing a regional focus on Europe.

A panel discussion on Hydrogen Safety for Storage and Transportation to provide industry players with insights on how mitigate risks in hydrogen projects.

"We are thrilled to participate once again in the Hydrogen Technology Expo & Conference North America. Our presence aligns with a broader ambition to support the development of hydrogen, as confirmed by our current pipeline of around 50 potential projects, including in the US and Canada, a high-priority region for us." says Vincent Designolle, Delphy Director at Vallourec.

A press kit dedicated to Vallourec® New Energies portfolio will be available at the show and online. To download this press kit, click here.

More detailed information is available on the official website: https://www.hydrogen-expo.com/

