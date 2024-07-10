







Press release

Vallourec wins a major order from TotalEnergies in Angola

Meudon, 10 July 2024 – Following a call for tender, Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces that it has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies to supply almost 5,000 tonnes of OCTG solutions and associated services for the Kaminho deepwater project on Block 20, 100 km off the coast of Angola.

On this project, Vallourec will supply its world-renowned range of VAM® connections and use CLEANWELL®, its more environmentally-friendly, dope-free solution. The Group will also provide its offshore expertise via VAM® Field Service as well as its Tubular Management Services (TMS) offering, which involves managing the inspection and preparation of tubes before they leave for the drilling platform, and on their return to the storage area.

The products will be manufactured at Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, and Indonesia, taking advantage of the Group’s strategic premium production hubs.

More broadly in Africa, Vallourec is supporting its customer with a complete range of premium products and services, including its CLEANWELL® solution in Nigeria, Gabon, Congo, and Mozambique.

The Group has also worked with TotalEnergies in its exploration and appraisal campaigns, such as in Namibia, a region with strong development potential, where the Group has already supplied almost 5,000 tonnes of tubes and connections.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are proud to support TotalEnergies in its developments and exploration projects. I would like to thank the Vallourec teams for their commitment.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 15,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

