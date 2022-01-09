French-owned mine in Brazil ordered to stop operating after dike overflow

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The regulatory National
Mining Agency (ANM) suspended operations of French steel pipe
maker Vallourec at its Pau Branco iron ore mine in
Brazil on Sunday, a day after a dike at the mine overflowed and
cut off a federal highway, the company said.
The overflow of the dike cut off traffic on Saturday on the
BR-040, a major highway linking Rio de Janeiro and Belo
Horizonte.
"The company is working with the competent bodies and
authorities to minimize the disturbances that have occurred and
to restore normality," Vallourec said in a statement.
The company did not immediately answer requests for
information on its current production volume at its mine in Nova
Lima in Minas Gerais State.
A state court also ordered the suspension of "any and all
activity of disposal of material of any nature," by the company,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
Vallourec said it had not been notified of any legal action.
Rainfall caused the overflow on Saturday.
The area along with other regions of Brazil have experienced
heavy rainfall in recent days. In the northeastern state of
Bahia, at least 20 people died in severe flooding.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira
Editing by Chris Reese)