New Energy: Vallourec Starts Delivery to Eavor™'s Geretsried Geothermal Project

Vallourec, world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets, announces that it has started deliveries to its customer Eavor™, a leading Canadian company in geothermal technology, for its European geothermal project located in Geretsried, Bavaria (Germany). The two partners had previously collaborated on the Eavor-Deep™ Demonstration project in New Mexico, for which Vallourec supplied tubular solutions including its flagship VAM® 21 HT connection.



Geretsried is the first commercial project for which Eavor™ is using its Eavor-Loop™ technology, a unique system operating in a completely closed circuit with no fracking or GHG emissions and no brine production or aquifer contamination.



In total, four loops (eight wells) will be drilled to a depth of 4,500 meters. Vallourec will produce thick-walled, high-collapse tubular solutions, as well as its iconic range of VAM® premium connections, including the VAM® 21 and other integral connections, from 9 5/8" to 22" outside diameters.



The Group will also provide services such as tubular preparation (cleaning, inspection, measuring and drifting, applying running compound) and just-in-time delivery thanks to local storage capacity, presenting an additional environmental benefit at the drilling site.





Quote Vallourec is proud to have been chosen once again, after delivering the New Mexico Eavor-Deep™ Demonstration project, for this development in Germany, where drilling operations have just begun. The Group is thus the sole tube supplier for the first two wells of its partner Eavor™ Maximilien de Maisonneuve Group's Geothermal Director

Quote This new contract with Eavor™ in geothermal energy is a clear sign that this market is already booming, and Vallourec has the technical skills and commercial resources to support the ambitions of players in this field. With our offer of solutions for the energy transition Vallourec® New Energies, which also covers the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and hydrogen segments that are booming across the planet, we have already achieved great successes. This is proof that the Group is accelerating its commercial development in alternative energies Ulrika Wising Senior Vice President Energy Transition

Deliveries began in early July, from the Group's plants in Düsseldorf-Rath in Germany, Aulnoye-Aymeries in France (Hauts-de-France), and Jeceaba and Barreiro in Brazil (Minas Gerais).