Setting the Standard: Vallourec participates in DNV's H2Pipe Joint Industry Project

Vallourec is a core member of DNV's recently launched H2Pipe Joint Industry Project (JIP) for the development of the world's first guideline for the transport of hydrogen gas in existing and new offshore pipelines.



Hydrogen has a key role to play in the energy transition, with enormous potential to help carbon-heavy industry shift towards clean, alternative energy. With an increasing number of projects being studied or already under development, it is imperative that a global standard be established to ensure the safety and reliability of hydrogen infrastructure and to offer operators a guideline they can base their construction on. With this goal in mind, DNV, one of the world's leading certification bodies for the energy market, recently launched a JIP for the development of the world's first guideline for transport of hydrogen gas in existing and new offshore pipelines. Vallourec, one of the key players in pipeline manufacturing, joined the JIP from the start.

Today, there is no standard dedicated solely to the transportation of hydrogen or a mix of hydrogen via offshore pipeline. The objective of DNV's H2Pipe JIP is firstly to develop a guideline for safe and reliable design, re-qualification, construction and operation of pipelines intended for transportation of hydrogen gas that will complement the existing DNV standard for submarine pipeline systems (DNV-ST-F101) which is already widely recognized in the industry.



The second phase of this JIP will include a comprehensive experimental test program to enhance the understanding of the governing hydrogen embrittlement mechanisms and how hydrogen affects the integrity of the line pipe material. The results from these tests will further support the guideline providing industry players with a recommended practice ensuring that the design and material requirements do not compromise the pipeline integrity and safety.

As one of the tubular solutions leaders in the energy industry, Vallourec has always partnered with its stakeholders to overcome technical challenges and develop methods and materials that respond to problems in all sorts of environments. Now, Vallourec is proud to take part in the sustainable development of the hydrogen industry to ensure its success around the world.



Leveraging decades of experience in industrial tubular development, Vallourec is well positioned to provide the H2Pipe JIP with key knowledge in offshore pipelines thanks to extensive track-records and comprehensive offer portfolio as well as its expertise in hydrogen-resistant steel materials.



Our participation in the JIP will allow us to be at the forefront of new hydrogen development in order to provide our customers with safe hydrogen offshore pipelines following recognized industry standards.

Standards Quote Quote With new hydrogen projects seeing the light of day all around the world, it is imperative that manufacturers and operators can rely on a common understanding of safe and efficient designs - this is the reason behind the development of such standards. Our participation in the H2Pipe JIP allows us to both gain new insights and share our own experience in premium steel development as well as technical results on hydrogen transportation with other strong technical partners in order to establish common key guidelines for the pipeline industry. Harold Evin R&D Director, Project Line Pipe

Offer Quote Quote This collaborative work will pave the way for the construction of reliable offshore and onshore hydrogen infrastructure which will be supported by Vallourec's hydrogen product and services offer. Vincent Designolle Hydrogen Cluster Director at Vallourec

Vallourec's comprehensive offshore line pipe product and services offer is already being adapted and qualified for hydrogen transportation and will be available to support offshore hydrogen projects being developed in Europe and beyond.