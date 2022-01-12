Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vallourec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steel pipe maker Vallourec halts Brazil mine after heavy rain affected dam

01/12/2022 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The company's logo is seen on top of the entrance of French oil industry tubing maker Vallourec at Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French steel pipe maker Vallourec said it had suspended its mining operations in Pau Branco, Brazil, after a safety incident resulting from heavy rainfall, which lead to the company being fined some 45 million euros by authorities.

"Some material from a waste pile associated with the operations of Vallourec's Pau Branco mine slid into a rainwater dam, causing it to overflow, and resulting in the interruption of traffic on the nearby highway", the company said in a statement.

The operations of the mine have been suspended and the company's teams are discussing with the authorities about a "rapid restart", Vallourec added.

The company said it intended to legally challenge the fine.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.30% 6.3321 Delayed Quote.1.17%
VALLOUREC 0.29% 8.73 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
All news about VALLOUREC
01:58pSteel pipe maker Vallourec halts Brazil mine after heavy rain affected dam
RE
01:30pOperations at Vallourec's Pau Branco iron ore mine temporarily suspended, following the..
AQ
09:44aVallourec Fined By Minas Gerais, Brazil, For Dike Overflows
MT
08:40aFrance's Vallourec fined $51.6 million after dike overflows in Brazil
RE
01/10VALLOUREC : VAM® premium connections take on the energy transition challenge
PU
01/09French-owned mine in Brazil ordered to stop operating after dike overflow
RE
01/07VALLOUREC : Advanced Support for Well Optimization
PU
01/06VALLOUREC : Innovation Days 2021 bring all teams on board to bring more value faster
PU
2021Certain Shares of Vallourec S.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-DEC-20..
CI
2021VAM® 21 : Boosting Rig Operational Efficiency
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALLOUREC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 407 M 3 898 M 3 898 M
Net income 2021 26,5 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 053 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 993 M 2 264 M 2 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float -
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 11,56 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edouard Frederic Guinotte Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Mallet Chief Financial Officer
Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Maria Pilar Albiac-Murillo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC-1.08%2 264
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED21.80%51 168
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.11%24 383
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.35%23 454
NOV INC.17.86%6 239
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED0.34%4 689