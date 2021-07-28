Vallourec : 2021 Half-Year Report

2021
Interim
Financial
Report
Half-year ended June 30, 2021
Summary
1.
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
3
2.
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT
4
3.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE VALLOUREC GROUP AS AT JUNE 30, 2021
15
4.
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
42
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE 1
FOR THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
Statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report
To the best of my knowledge, I certify that the condensed half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets, financial position and profits or loss of Vallourec and all consolidated companies, and that the half-year activity report attached presents a true and fair view of the significant events that occurred during the first six months of the financial year and of their impact on the half-year financial statements, of the main transactions between related parties and that it describes the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.
Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 July 2021
Edouard Guinotte
Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer
Half-year activity report
Vallourec Market environment
1. Oil & Gas
Oil & Gas demand and supply balance is the main driver for the evolution of capital expenditures
In 2020, global oil demand decreased to an average of 91 mb/d (-8.6mb/d comparing with 2019) due to the Covid-19pandemic. The second quarter of 2020 was the most impacted with a collapse by 16 mb/d year-on-yearto reach a quarterly average of 82.9 mb/d. During the first semester 2021, global oil demand has been recovering to an average of 94.1 mb/d.
Oil prices
In H1 2021, average WTI price1 reached USD 62/b (vs. USD 38/b in H1 2020, an increase of c. 63% year-on-year), reflecting a demand recovery since the beginning of 2021 after the economic crisis caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Following the same trend, average Brent price2 in H1 2021 was at USD 65/b (vs USD 43/b in H1 2020, an increase of c. 51% year-on-year).
The average gas price3 in H1 2021 was at USD 2.85/Mbtu, (vs USD 1.82/Mbtu in H1 2020, an increase of c. 57%)
Oil & Gas market in the United States
In the United States, average rig count appears to have bottomed out, after an impressive fall in Q2 and Q3 2020 (from a monthly average of 772 rigs in March 2020 to a monthly average of 250 rigs in August 2020). Since then, the rig count has been recovering to reach 470 active rigs at the end of June 2021.
OCTG prices4 have reached a low point at USD 1,290/t in August 2020. Since January 2021, they have been recovering significantly to USD 1,824/t (+41% versus August 2020).
The US OCTG consumption5 per rig has been gradually increasing since 2020 to an average of 462 tons per rig and per month in H1 2021.
Oil & Gas market in Brazil
According to IEA June 2021 Oil Market Report, despite the decline in output during Q2 2021 due to maintenance activities in several fields, the oil production stabilizes above 3 mb/d.
Oil & Gas market in EA-MEA regions
International rig count has continuously decreased from an average of 1,059 units in March 2020 to an average of 665 units in December 2020. Since then, it has slowly increased to an average of 758 in June 2021.
In the MEA region, since July 2019, OCTG prices6 were globally stable at around USD 1,550-1,600/t. From June 2020, they started to decrease and reached USD 1,330/t in December. At the end of H1 2021, OCTG prices showed a slow recovery at USD 1,500/t.
In Western Europe, OCTG prices7 showed a steady trend in 2019 to reach USD 1,690/t at end of July 2019, before starting to decrease. At end of June 2021, OCTG prices stood at USD 1,560/t (~8% below July 2019 level).
-
Price of WTI: Nasdaq - data collected in July 2021
-
Price of Brent: Nasdaq - data collected in July 2021
-
Price of gas (Henry Hub): Nasdaq - data collected in July 2021
-
Pipe Logix (average Seamless pipes) - June 2021
-
Preston Pipe & Tubes Report- June 2021
-
Rystad (OCTG casing L80 premium connection) - June 2021
-
Rystad (OCTG casing L80 premium connection) - June 2021
2. Industry and other markets
Demand for industrial applications is dependent upon the growth or decline of sectors such as automotive, agriculture, construction or industrial manufacturing. Such growth is driven by numerous factors, but overall is correlated with GDP growth.
EUROPE (GERMANY)
The ifo Business Climate index declined to a low point in April 2020 at 74.2 reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the German economy. The index has been recovering gradually since then, and reached 101.8 in June 2021 despite companies concerns about material shortages.
BRAZIL
For 2021, GDP is forecasted to increase by 5.26%8. An overall recovery is expected, mainly driven by the Industrial sector, including the Automotive. Agriculture continues to play an important role in the Brazilian economy. The industrial tube market is following this demand steep rebound, driven by the higher demand and the restocking process from customers.
Significant events in the first half of 2021
Financial restructuring
-
On February 3, 2021, Vallourec announced that it had reached a major step in its financial restructuring, with the entering into an agreement in principle with its main creditors. The agreement in principle provided in particular for a significant €1,800 million debt reduction through capital increases and a debt write-off, as well as the refinancing of residual debt over a five-year period by implementing a revolving credit facility, a state-guaranteed loan and issuance of new senior notes.
-
On February 4, 2021, the Commercial Court of Nanterre opened a safeguard proceeding (procédure de sauvegarde) to the benefit of Vallourec to implement this financial restructuring (see Section 3.7 of the Universal Registration Document).
-
On March 29, 2021, the Safeguard Plan prepared by the Company and dated March 12, 2021, reflecting the financial restructuring set forth in the agreement in principle, has been approved by the financial lenders' committee and the bondholders' general meeting by a majority of 100% of the votes cast.
-
On March 30, 2021, the independent expert appointed by the Supervisory Board concluded that the contemplated financial restructuring of the Company was fair for the Company's shareholders.
-
On March 31, 2021, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) approved under number 21-093 the prospectus relating to the share capital increase reserved to the creditors under the RCF and the Bonds and the issuance of the warrants.
-
On April 20, 2021, all of the resolutions necessary for the implementation of the financial restructuring were approved at the
Company's general shareholders meeting.
-
On May 19, 2021, the commercial court of Nanterre, after acknowledging in particular that the necessary regulatory approvals had been obtained, approved the safeguard plan of Vallourec S.A. All creditors of the Company were thus bound by the terms of the safeguard plan.
-
On June 3, 2021, the Company announced the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights for an amount of c. €300 million, open from 8 June 2021 until 21 June 2021.
-
On June 24, 2021, Vallourec announced the success of its share capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights with a subscription rate of 122.74%
-
On June 30, 2021, all financial restructuring transactions as contemplated by the Safeguard Plan were finalized and Apollo and SVPGlobal became new reference shareholders with respectively 23.2% and 12.3% of the share capital.
Sale of Valinox Nucléaire SAS
-
On June 1, 2021, Vallourec announced that it had finalized the sale of the company Valinox Nucléaire SAS to Framatome.
8 Based on Brazil Central Bank / Focus report, July 12nd, 2021.
