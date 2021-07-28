Vallourec : 2021 Half-Year Report

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE VALLOUREC GROUP AS AT JUNE 30, 2021

STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

To the best of my knowledge, I certify that the condensed half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets, financial position and profits or loss of Vallourec and all consolidated companies, and that the half-year activity report attached presents a true and fair view of the significant events that occurred during the first six months of the financial year and of their impact on the half-year financial statements, of the main transactions between related parties and that it describes the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.

1. Oil & Gas

Oil & Gas demand and supply balance is the main driver for the evolution of capital expenditures

In 2020, global oil demand decreased to an average of 91 mb/d (-8.6mb/d comparing with 2019) due to the Covid-19pandemic. The second quarter of 2020 was the most impacted with a collapse by 16 mb/d year-on-yearto reach a quarterly average of 82.9 mb/d. During the first semester 2021, global oil demand has been recovering to an average of 94.1 mb/d.

Oil prices

In H1 2021, average WTI price1 reached USD 62/b (vs. USD 38/b in H1 2020, an increase of c. 63% year-on-year), reflecting a demand recovery since the beginning of 2021 after the economic crisis caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Following the same trend, average Brent price2 in H1 2021 was at USD 65/b (vs USD 43/b in H1 2020, an increase of c. 51% year-on-year).

The average gas price3 in H1 2021 was at USD 2.85/Mbtu, (vs USD 1.82/Mbtu in H1 2020, an increase of c. 57%)

Oil & Gas market in the United States

In the United States, average rig count appears to have bottomed out, after an impressive fall in Q2 and Q3 2020 (from a monthly average of 772 rigs in March 2020 to a monthly average of 250 rigs in August 2020). Since then, the rig count has been recovering to reach 470 active rigs at the end of June 2021.

OCTG prices4 have reached a low point at USD 1,290/t in August 2020. Since January 2021, they have been recovering significantly to USD 1,824/t (+41% versus August 2020).

The US OCTG consumption5 per rig has been gradually increasing since 2020 to an average of 462 tons per rig and per month in H1 2021.

Oil & Gas market in Brazil

According to IEA June 2021 Oil Market Report, despite the decline in output during Q2 2021 due to maintenance activities in several fields, the oil production stabilizes above 3 mb/d.

Oil & Gas market in EA-MEA regions

International rig count has continuously decreased from an average of 1,059 units in March 2020 to an average of 665 units in December 2020. Since then, it has slowly increased to an average of 758 in June 2021.

In the MEA region, since July 2019, OCTG prices6 were globally stable at around USD 1,550-1,600/t. From June 2020, they started to decrease and reached USD 1,330/t in December. At the end of H1 2021, OCTG prices showed a slow recovery at USD 1,500/t.

In Western Europe, OCTG prices7 showed a steady trend in 2019 to reach USD 1,690/t at end of July 2019, before starting to decrease. At end of June 2021, OCTG prices stood at USD 1,560/t (~8% below July 2019 level).

