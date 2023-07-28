  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Vallourec
  4. News
  5. Vallourec : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though
Security VK

VALLOUREC

Equities VK FR0013506730

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:08:33 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Vallourec 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.64 EUR -2.31% -2.60% -5.18%
02:48pm VALLOUREC : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though Alphavalue
07:30am Vallourec S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Second Half or 2023 CI

VALLOUREC : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though

Today at 08:48 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Vallourec

VALLOUREC : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though Alphavalue
Vallourec S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Second Half or 2023 CI
Vallourec S.A. Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Vallourec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Vallourec Wins Two Major Offshore Line Pipe Contracts for Brazil's Buzios Field CI
ADRs End Lower, Ericsson, BRF and Vallourec Trade Actively DJ
French steelmaker Vallourec lifts Q2 earnings outlook, sees weaker H2 RE
Vallourec Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 CI
Vallourec's Saudi Arabian Expansion Gets Backing from Investment Ministry MT
Vallourec S.A. Signs A Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia CI
Vallourec, Evonik Partner to Develop Tubular Systems for Carbon Capture Industry MT
Vallourec and Evonik Industries AG Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Innovate in the Field of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage CI
Metals & Mining's recent rebound - still not late to hop on Alphavalue
Vallourec Announces Retirement of Maria Silvia Marques as Director CI
Transcript : Vallourec S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
ADRs End Higher, Vallourec, Commerzbank, LG Display Trade Actively DJ
VALLOUREC : A very decent (albeit expected) Q123. Alphavalue
Transcript : Vallourec S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023 CI
Vallourec Q1 sales jump 46% driven by tubes, mine & forest MR
Vallourec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Vallourec steel tube and iron ore sales jump, shares rise RE
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023 DP
WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023 DP
Vallourec to Fully Restore Production at Brazilian Iron Ore Mine MT
Vallourec Names Chief Digital, Information Officer MT

Chart Vallourec

Chart Vallourec
More charts

Company Profile

Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Vallourec

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
11.92EUR
Average target price
19.10EUR
Spread / Average Target
+60.30%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC
Chart Analysis Vallourec
-4.93% 3 000 M $
TIDEWATER INC.
Chart Analysis Tidewater Inc.
+58.70% 2 975 M $
DIALOG GROUP
Chart Analysis Dialog Group
-6.12% 2 870 M $
CACTUS, INC.
Chart Analysis Cactus, Inc.
-2.23% 3 171 M $
SAIPEM SPA
Chart Analysis Saipem SpA
+31.26% 3 245 M $
SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Chart Analysis SBM Offshore N.V
-8.94% 2 620 M $
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Chart Analysis Expro Group Holdings N.V.
+19.91% 2 361 M $
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Oceaneering International, Inc.
+20.53% 2 124 M $
FUGRO N.V.
Chart Analysis Fugro N.V.
+42.23% 1 993 M $
PROFRAC HOLDING CORP.
Chart Analysis ProFrac Holding Corp.
-50.63% 1 983 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer