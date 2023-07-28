|Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:08:33 2023-07-28 am EDT
|11.64 EUR
|-2.31%
|-2.60%
|-5.18%
|02:48pm
|VALLOUREC : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though
|07:30am
|Vallourec S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Second Half or 2023
Today at 08:48 am
Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
11.92EUR
Average target price
19.10EUR
Spread / Average Target
+60.30%
Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
|-4.93%
|3 000 M $
|+58.70%
|2 975 M $
|-6.12%
|2 870 M $
|-2.23%
|3 171 M $
|+31.26%
|3 245 M $
|-8.94%
|2 620 M $
|+19.91%
|2 361 M $
|+20.53%
|2 124 M $
|+42.23%
|1 993 M $
|-50.63%
|1 983 M $