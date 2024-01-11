Stock VK VALLOUREC
Vallourec

Equities

VK

FR0013506730

Oil Related Services and Equipment

08:56pm VALLOUREC : Adjusting our numbers for H124 Alphavalue
Jan. 08 Mutares Divests French Steel Tubes Maker Valti MT
Latest news about Vallourec

VALLOUREC : Adjusting our numbers for H124 Alphavalue
Mutares Divests French Steel Tubes Maker Valti MT
Vallourec: sale of a site in Germany CF
Vallourec to Divest German Site to CTP for EUR39 Million MT
INDEX-MONITOR: TAG Immobilien to be included in Stoxx Europe 600 DP
Vallourec: successful employee shareholding offer CF
Vallourec Rolls Out Vertical System for Hydrogen Storage Under New Brand Delphy MT
Vallourec enters the hydrogen storage market CF
Vallourec Enters the Hydrogen Storage Market and Unveils Its First Large-Scale Vertical Solution, Delphy CI
INDEX-Monitor: TAG Immobilien to be included in Stoxx Europe 600 DP
VALLOUREC : Rapid catch-up with the peers? Alphavalue
Metals & Mining’s noticeable recovery Alphavalue
Vallourec: credit rating upgraded by S&P Global CF
S&P Global Lifts Vallourec's Ratings with Potential for Further Upgrade MT
VALLOUREC : Q3 23: pleasing… Alphavalue
Global markets live: Burberry, Palo Alto, Walmart, Cisco, Adobe, Microsoft... Our Logo
CAC40: Luxury goods down, despite -2% plunge in oil prices CF
CAC40: a pause after the uptrend CF
Transcript : Vallourec S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023 CI
Vallourec: upward revision of expected annual EBITDA CF
Vallourec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Vallourec Receives $300 Million of Orders from Aramco MT
Vallourec wins $300 million order from Aramco CF
Vallourec: former Vale executive to join the board CF
Vallourec Appoints Luciano Siani as a Member of Board of Directors, Member of the Audit Committee and of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee CI

Chart Vallourec

Company Profile

Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-03-01 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Vallourec

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
13.53 EUR
Average target price
20 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.82%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
VALLOUREC Stock Vallourec
-5.45% 3 400 M $
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
-6.24% 69 200 M $
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
-8.91% 31 425 M $
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
-5.66% 30 494 M $
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
-7.47% 8 060 M $
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-4.34% 7 520 M $
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
-6.53% 6 478 M $
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
-9.35% 5 141 M $
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+1.05% 4 068 M $
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
-8.51% 3 425 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
