    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:13 2022-10-10 am EDT
10.28 EUR   -2.79%
09:52aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865753
PU
10/06Working In Tandem : reducing carbon emissions in-house and for clients
PU
10/06Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865222
PU
Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865753

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Disclaimer

Vallourec SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALLOUREC
09:52aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865753
PU
10/06Working In Tandem : reducing carbon emissions in-house and for clients
PU
10/06Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865222
PU
10/04Blokctrade- vallourec sa abo: books are covered -bookrunner..
RE
10/03Ptct : a noteworthy presence at the 8th Indonesia International Geothermal Convention and ..
PU
09/28Vallourec : to Perform Material Tests for Neptune Energy's CCS Storage Project in the Dutc..
PU
09/22Vallourec : Qualifies Materials for a Wide Range of Hydrogen Applications
PU
09/21Vallourec Shares Jump on Deal With Saudi Aramco
DJ
09/21France's Vallourec Wins Long-term Casing Supply Contract From Oil Giant Saudi Aramco
MT
09/20Vallourec signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 573 M 4 471 M 4 471 M
Net income 2022 -181 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2022 1 124 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 2 419 M 2 365 M 2 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 16 087
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,58 €
Average target price 17,51 €
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC20.17%2 365
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.20%60 239
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.97%27 580
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.90%23 149
NOV INC.36.38%7 259
TECHNIPFMC PLC59.12%4 260