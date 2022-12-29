Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E877809

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 4 676 M 4 968 M 4 968 M Net income 2022 -228 M -242 M -242 M Net Debt 2022 1 221 M 1 296 M 1 296 M P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 2 812 M 2 987 M 2 987 M EV / Sales 2022 0,86x EV / Sales 2023 0,67x Nbr of Employees 17 000 Free-Float 99,4% Chart VALLOUREC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 12,14 € Average target price 17,76 € Spread / Average Target 46,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VALLOUREC 37.95% 2 987 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 75.63% 74 586 HALLIBURTON COMPANY 66.51% 34 578 BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 22.07% 28 592 NOV INC. 48.56% 7 907 TECHNIPFMC PLC 100.68% 5 304