    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:12 2023-01-02 am EST
12.73 EUR   +3.75%
09:48aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E877982
PU
2022Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E877902
PU
2022Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2022E877809
PU
Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E877982

01/02/2023 | 09:48am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:06.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:05.873 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:05.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:04.447 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:03.777 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ESKER Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:03.1 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T15:34:02.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2023-01-02T12:22:02.373 Prospectus Approbation COVIVIO Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T12:18:02.267 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T12:12:02.23 Declarations Document ARKEMA Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T12:06:02.253 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T11:20:02.917 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T11:20:02.243 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T11:16:02.263 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T11:08:02.267 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-02T00:00:00 2023-01-02T11:06:02.213 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-31T10:18:54.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-31T10:18:10.637 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-31T10:11:07.413 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-31T10:04:56.993 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-31T10:03:57.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2022-12-31T10:02:57.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2022-12-31T10:02:04.817 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:08:04.553 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:08:03.553 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:08:02.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:09.05 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:08.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:06.913 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:05.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:04.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:03.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document CBO TERRITORIA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T18:06:02.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T17:18:02.213 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T16:18:02.467 Declarations Document ELIOR Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:18.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:17.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:16.573 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:15.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:14.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:13.283 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:12.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:38:11.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:32:02.49 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:20:02.45 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:18:03.797 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T15:18:02.51 Declarations Document DBV TECHNOLOGIES Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T11:04:02.477 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T10:56:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-30T00:00:00 2022-12-30T10:54:02.48 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2022-12-30T10:46:46.293 Prospectus Approbation NATIXIS Link
null 2022-12-30T10:46:03.513 DocumentOperation Approbation BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:43:31.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:37:29.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:36:46.25 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-12-30T10:36:03.937 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-30T10:28:26.81 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:22:25.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:16:23.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:10:17.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:02:53.47 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-30T10:02:04.98 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:08:05.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:08:04.223 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:08:03.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:08:02.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:06:06.737 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:06:05.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:06:04.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:06:03.523 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T18:06:02.25 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
null 2022-12-29T16:16:06.657 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:20.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:19.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:16.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:15.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:13.2 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:12.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:10.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T15:36:09.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T12:00:01.733 Declarations Document ERYTECH PHARMA Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:44:02.31 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:42:02.273 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:40:02.28 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:38:02.277 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:36:02.243 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-29T00:00:00 2022-12-29T11:34:02.223 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
null 2022-12-29T10:56:05.3 Prospectus Approbation ENGIE Link
null 2022-12-29T10:55:02.683 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-29T10:54:55.423 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:54:48.387 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:54:41.293 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:48:35.59 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:42:31.067 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:36:25.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:30:18.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:24:14.05 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:18:10.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:10:31.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-29T10:04:04.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Vallourec SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 676 M 4 998 M 4 998 M
Net income 2022 -228 M -244 M -244 M
Net Debt 2022 1 221 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 842 M 3 037 M 3 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,27 €
Average target price 17,76 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC0.00%3 037
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.00%75 806
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.00%35 732
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.00%29 573
NOV INC.0.00%8 206
TECHNIPFMC PLC0.00%5 442