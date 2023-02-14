Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vallourec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:01:51 2023-02-14 am EST
14.10 EUR   +1.15%
09:42aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E884691
PU
02/13Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E884517
PU
02/06Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E883373
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E884691

02/14/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Attachments

Disclaimer

Vallourec SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:41:03 UTC.


All news about VALLOUREC
09:42aVallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E884691
PU
02/13Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E884517
PU
02/06Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E883373
PU
02/03Behind The Scenes With Vallourec R&d : Spotlight on Therma
PU
01/24Vallourec Signs Three-year OCTG Supply Deal With Petrobras
MT
01/24Vallourec secures major long-term agreement with Petrobras to supply OCTG solutions
GL
01/24Vallourec S.A. Secures Major Long-Term Agreement with Petrobras to Supply OCTG Solution..
CI
01/23Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E881191
PU
01/20Vallourec : Document AMF CP. 2023E881026
PU
01/19Vallourec Wins Line Pipe Order from Private US Exploration, Production Company
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VALLOUREC
Financials
Sales 2022 4 746 M 5 086 M 5 086 M
Net income 2022 -130 M -140 M -140 M
Net Debt 2022 1 414 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,6x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 3 228 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,94 €
Average target price 18,45 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC13.61%3 460
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.20%81 391
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-0.20%35 505
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.01%32 977
NOV INC.14.70%9 412
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.83%6 304