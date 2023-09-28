Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment