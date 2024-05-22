Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (89.4%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (81.7%), mechanical, automotive and construction industries (14.8%) and electrical energy (3.5%). - mining and forestry (7%); - other (3.6%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (8.9%), North America (48.5%), South America (17.6%), Middle East (13.4%), Asia (6.2%) and other (5.4%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment