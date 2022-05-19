Vallourec : First quarter 2022 Results Presentation
Q1 2022 Results Investor presentation
May 19, 2022
18 May, 2022 1
THE NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM FOR A "NEW VALLOUREC"
Philippe Guillemot
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Joined March 2022
Strong Industry and transformation background
Prior positions included CEO at Elior Group, COO at Alcatel Lucent, Chairman & CEO at Areva T&D
Sascha Bibert
Chief Financial Officer
Joined April 2022
Energy and capital markets background
Prior positions included CFO of Uniper, Düsseldorf and CFO of EnerjiSA, Istanbul
A new management team to accelerate Vallourec's transformation
Increase focus and commitment to energy transition opportunities
FY 2022 EBITDA NOW EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE 2021
Q1 2022 results in
line with
expectations
395 kt shipped, up 10% year-over- year
€916 million revenue, a 30% year-over-year led by North America
€45m reported EBITDA negatively impacted by the iron ore mine shutdown; normalized level of ~€130m
€(230)m Free Cash Flow impacted by €(217)m working capital build-up reflecting higher forward volume expectations and raw material price increases
~€130m
€80m
€45m
Q1 2021 EBITDA
Q1 2022 normalized*
EBITDA
► Secular story: long term industry fundamentals
► Tight OCTG market
Strong market
dynamics
Global E&P capex projected to increase significantly for next 4 years
Drilling activity
Current rig count up 63% from Covid-trough
Substantially more upside as current count is only 78% of pre-Covid level
North America: very tight market, strong price environment
Middle East: high activity particularly in UAE and Iraq
Africa: strong development especially in North Africa
South America: solid market conditions
Favorable price evolution in inflationary environment
Outlook
FY 2022 EBITDA now expected to be significantly above 2021 despite Q1 impacted by mine shutdown**
Vallourec initiatives► €230m of recurring EBITDA and €250m ongoing cash up-lift
* Normalized predominantly for operation of iron ore mine
** Refer to slide 20 for assumptions underlying outlook
CREATE A "NEW VALLOUREC"
Initial CEO observations
Strongholds
Deep customer relationships
Global reach with market leading products
Strong engineering culture
Expertise beyond historical tubular business
Opportunities
Increase low-cost manufacturing base
Entrepreneurial approach to be reshaped to focus on value not volume
Accelerate cultural change to adapt to fast evolving market
New dynamic
Accelerate strategy execution
Lower fixed costs and substantially lower break-even point
Invest into energy transition
Build on company's strong existing ESG credentials
Strengthen performance-based culture
Next steps
Launch of closure process for German plants
Refocus European plants to support new global strategy
Significant reduction of overhead to mirror new industrial footprint
Focus on value not volume, culture of continuous improvement €230m EBITDA improvement (+€100m compared to November 2021 announcement)
