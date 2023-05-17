Vallourec : First quarter 2023 Results Press Release

Press release Meudon (France), May 17, 2023 Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions and operator of the Pau Branco iron ore mine, announces today its results for the first quarter 2023. The Board of Directors of Vallourec SA, meeting on May 16th 2023, approved the Group's first-quarter 2023 results. First Quarter 2023 Results Solid EBITDA of €320 million in Q1 driven by both Tubes and Mine & Forest

Reiterate FY 2023 objectives for YoY improvement in EBITDA, positive FCF and net debt reduction vs. 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Solid Q1 2023 Performance EBITDA of €320 million (up €275 million year-over-year) driven by robust Tubes profitability and the year- over-year (YoY) recovery in Mine volumes

Strong Q1 adjusted free cash flow of €194 million ; free cash flow, as previously defined, was €147 million

Free cash flow , as previously defined, is expected to be positive Other Recent Highlights Vallourec received environmental ratings upgrades by CDP and Ecovadis that complement the Group's excellent performance versus its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets. Recognized for reducing leverage and costs: S&P Global upgraded Vallourec's long-term issuer rating to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a positive outlook

Recognized for reducing leverage and costs: S&P Global upgraded Vallourec's long-term issuer rating to

Information Quarterly financial information is unaudited and not subject to any review. Unless otherwise specified, indicated variations are expressed in comparison with the same period of the previous year. Please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Data" for definitions of terms presented in this press release.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer, declared: "Our results in Q1 2023 continued the trend of meaningful profitability growth in our Tubes business observed over the last few quarters. We further deleveraged our balance sheet, reducing net debt by €130 million in the quarter. The Group remains intensely focused on streamlining its operations and executing the New Vallourec plan. "We continue to see 2023 as a transformational year for Vallourec. Our major capability enhancement program is underway in Brazil, which will increase the markets addressable by our South America Tubes operation. Meanwhile, we are proceeding with the ramp-down of our assets in Germany, with continued expectations of production stoppage at the end of 2023. Across all regions, our team remains focused on providing quality products to our customers while we execute this industrial realignment. "As we look into the second quarter, we expect EBITDA to be similar to the results achieved in Q1 2023. While we expect a moderate sequential decline in U.S. pricing, we are maximizing the value we receive for our products. Additionally, our booking momentum outside of North America remains strong, and the price trend in all OCTG markets outside of North America remains positive. "We reiterate our expectation for EBITDA to improve year-over-year in 2023 and expect it will be somewhat weighted toward the first half of the year. In the second half of 2023, we will likely see some earnings degradation from our planned volume ramp-down in Germany and the previously-noted sequential declines in U.S. pricing. That said, it is important to note that we continue to expect the full effect of the New Vallourec plan starting in Q2 2024, with a meaningful portion of the €230 million annualized benefit to be realized in 2024. "Additionally, we continue to expect to reduce net debt this year without taking into account any potential benefit of asset sales. We reiterate our target to reach zero net debt by year-end 2025 at the latest, a key step in cycle- proofing our business." Key Data in € million, unless noted Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 QoQ chg. YoY chg. Tubes volume sold (k tonnes) 431 514 395 (83) 36 Iron ore volume sold (m tonnes) 1.5 1.4 0.1 0.1 1.4 Group revenues 1,338 1,541 916 (203) 422 Group EBITDA 320 312 45 8 275 (as a % of revenue) 23.9% 20.2% 4.9% 3.7 pp 19.0 pp Operating income (loss) 257 164 (17) 93 274 Net income, Group share 156 78 (35) 78 191 Free cash flow, as previously defined 147 266 (230) (119) 377 Adj. free cash flow 194 318 (210) (124) 404 Net debt 1,000 1,130 1,213 (130) (213)

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ANALYSIS In the First Quarter of 2023, Vallourec recorded revenues of €1,338 million, up 46% year-on-year (41% at constant exchange rates). The increase in Group revenues reflects: 9% volume increase mainly driven by Oil & Gas in North America

26% price/mix effect

6% Mine and Forest

5% currency effect mainly related to weaker EUR/USD and EUR/BRL In the First Quarter of 2023, EBITDA amounted to €320 million compared with €45 million in Q1 2022; the EBITDA margin reached 23.9% of revenues versus 4.9% in Q1 2022. For the Group, the EBITDA increase reflects: An industrial margin of €412 million, or 30.8% of revenues , versus €129 million or 14.1% of revenues in Q1 2022. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was supplemented by a recovery in iron ore volumes.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of €79 million or 5.9% of revenues , versus €85 million or 9.3% in Q1 2022. Operating income was positive at €257 million, compared to (€17) million in Q1 2022. Financial income (loss) was negative at (€46) million, compared with (€13) million in Q1 2022 driven by FX losses among others; net interest expenses in Q1 2023 stood at (€26) million compared to (€22) million in Q1 2022. Income tax amounted to (€53) million compared to (€3) million in Q1 2022. This resulted in positive net income, Group share, of €156 million, compared to (€35) million in Q1 2022. RESULTS ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT Tubes In Q1 2023, Tubes revenues were up 40% on the back of strong pricing. Tubes EBITDA rose significantly from €56 million to €279 million based on a 9% increase in volumes, coupled with a 28% increase in the average selling price per tonne. Mine and Forest In Q1 2023, the iron ore mine production sold reached 1.5 million tonnes, compared to 0.1 million tonnes in Q1 2022. The low result in Q1 2022 was a consequence of the waste pile slippage incident at the beginning of 2022. Mine and Forest revenues in Q1 2023 reached €93 million, increasing strongly year-on-year(€24 million in Q1 2022). In Q1 2023, Mine and Forest EBITDA reached €48 million, leading to an EBITDA margin of 52%.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION Enhanced Cash Flow Disclosures Vallourec has enhanced its previous cash flow disclosures to increase transparency during the implementation of the New Vallourec plan. Vallourec has received feedback from users of its financial information that indicates difficulty ascertaining the total cash impacts of the New Vallourec plan on Group cash generation, estimating the potential cash flows of the Group following the completion of the New Vallourec plan, and reconciling the Group's actual net debt reduction and its prior "free cash flow" metric. While Vallourec believes its reporting has been well-detailed from the perspective of the consolidated income statement, feedback from users has indicated that a clearer separation of the cash flows of Vallourec's underlying business and non-recurring items is required. Therefore, Vallourec has added the following KPIs: Adjusted operating cash flow, which demonstrates the Group's cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of restructuring charges & non-recurring items

which demonstrates the Group's cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of restructuring charges & non-recurring items Adjusted free cash flow, which is the Group's adjusted operating cash flow +/- the change in operating working capital and gross capital expenditures

which demonstrates the Group's cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of restructuring charges & non-recurring items Adjusted free cash flow, which is the Group's adjusted operating cash flow +/- the change in operating working capital and gross capital expenditures which is the Group's adjusted operating cash flow +/- the change in operating working capital and gross capital expenditures Total cash generation, which accounts for all cash items that affect the Group's change in net debt in a given financial period Tables detailing the calculation of these measures and their reconciliation to previously-reported metrics are presented in the Appendices of this press release. Vallourec emphasizes that no change in its internal management incentive metrics or its 2023 outlook presented as of March 2, 2023 has occurred as a result of this change. (a) Importantly, Vallourec notes that no potential asset sales proceeds are assumed in its expectations of net debt reduction in 2023. Please see "Definitions of non-GAAP financial data" at the back of this press release for further information. Cash Flow Results Analysis In Q1 2023, adjusted operating cash flow improved to €299 million, compared to €40 million in Q1 2022, as higher EBITDA and lower income tax payments more than offset the increase in financial cash out. In Q1 2023, the operating working capital requirement increased by €52 million, versus a strong increase of €216 million in Q1 2022. The net working capital requirement stood at 94 days of sales, compared to 125 days in Q1 2022. Gross capital expenditure was €53 million in Q1 2023, compared with €34 million in Q1 2022. For the full year, gross capital expenditure is expected to be around €220 million, including approximately €70 million of capital expenditures related to the transfer of German Oil & Gas volumes to Brazil. In Q1 2023, adjusted free cash flow was positive at €194 million, compared with (€210) million in Q1 2022. In Q1 2023, total cash generation stood at €151 million, which includes the impact of €47 million restructuring charges and other non-recurring items as well as €4 million of asset disposals and other cash items. In Q1 2023, free cash flow, as previously defined, was €147 million, compared with (€230) million in Q1 2022. The Group maintains its guidance for positive free cash flow for 2023. It is further clarified that considering the change in cash flow metrics, the notion of free cash flow is replaced by total cash generation restated for asset disposals & other cash items. The change of cash flow metrics also has no impact on any other guidance provided by the Group. Please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Data" in the Appendices. Information Quarterly financial information is unaudited and not subject to any review. Unless otherwise specified, indicated variations are expressed in comparison with the same period of the previous year. Please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Data" for definitions of terms presented in this press release.