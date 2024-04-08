Building bridges to innovation

For both Guillaume and Véronica, intercultural collaboration has been a fixture at Vallourec from the start. Guillaume credits this aspect as integral to his formation as an engineer. "I love the time I spent with my colleagues in Brazil," he says. "With their insight, I learned how to solve problems using eye-opening, innovative solutions."



Of course, working in different countries brings its share of challenges. Véronica notes how she found herself adapting to contrasting norms from Argentina to France. "When I was researching at a lab in Argentina, we had fewer resources, so we had to be more creative in some respects. We also had to work longer days - between 10 and 12 hours," she says. "In terms of social relationships at work, we're more informal in France and address each other using the 'tu' form to say 'you' instead of the more formal 'vous.' That changes relationships in a way I like."



At Vallourec, nurturing those relationships across barriers gives way to authentic growth. "Learning is a two-way street," Guillaume says. "As people from older and younger generations, we have a lot of wisdom to offer one another." For example, Véronica has introduced Guillaume to methods for using technology, such as AI, to save time on tasks.



For Véronica, Guillaume's guidance has likewise been a major asset. "I had no experience when I first arrived at Vallourec - CCUS was especially new territory for me," she says. "Guillaume shared a lot of his knowledge, so I could adapt what I learned from him and apply it within that domain."