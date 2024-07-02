Vallourec: Pau Branco extension authorized in Brazil

Vallourec announces that it has received the necessary authorizations from the state environmental authority (COPAM) and the federal mining regulator (ANM) to launch the first phase of the extension of its Pau Branco iron mine, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.



Following this successful authorization process, the seamless tube manufacturer reiterates its target of starting the phase 1 extension at the end of 2024. Vallourec expects phase 2 of the mine extension to be completed in 2027.



Its management is currently in discussions with state and national authorities to obtain the production and environmental permits required for this second phase.



