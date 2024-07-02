Vallourec: Pau Branco extension authorized in Brazil
Following this successful authorization process, the seamless tube manufacturer reiterates its target of starting the phase 1 extension at the end of 2024. Vallourec expects phase 2 of the mine extension to be completed in 2027.
Its management is currently in discussions with state and national authorities to obtain the production and environmental permits required for this second phase.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction