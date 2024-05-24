GENERAL MEETING

May 23, 2024

INTRODUCTION

Philippe Guillemot

Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer

OUR VALUE CREATION MODEL

A trustworthy

For cutting edge steel

That makes energy

partner

solutions

transformation a reality

We believe our legacy, since the 19th century, is the best asset to make the impossible possible, all the way to hydrogen storage and beyond

General Meeting 2024

May 23, 2024 3

HEALTH & SAFETY, AN ABSOLUTE PRIORITY SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN 2023

2.96

-20.4%*

2.35

2

4 LIFE

CHANGING

EVENTS

IN 2023

TRIR**

<0.2

LCE***

0

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2038

2029

2030

*Percentage reduction in accidents with and without lost time between 2022 and 2023 after reclassification of accidents in Brazil **Total Recordable Incident Rate

*** Life Changing Event .

General Meeting 2024

May 23, 2024 4

Our ambition

Become best

in class

General Meeting 2024

May 23, 2024 5

CAP 2030

Health & Safety Roadmap 2030

General Meeting 2024

OBJECTIVE OF

Zero

Life Changing

Events

& TRIR <0.2

TRIR : Total Recordable Injury Rate

Zero

Occupational

Disease

May 23, 2024 6

3

CAP

OF

ZERO

OBJECTIVE

events

2030

life changing

ZERO

& TRIR <0.2

occupational

pillars

TRIR:

disease

Total Recordable Injury Rate

of the roadmap

2

HEALTH & SAFETY

MANAGEMENT

SYSTEM

Risk reduction

Plan

ActDo

Check

1

LEADERSHIP

Visible managerial

commitment

3

HEALTH & SAFETY

CULTURE

Autonomous

interdependent

General Meeting 2024

May 23, 2024 7

HEALTH & SAFETY

CAMPAIGN

General Meeting 2024

23 mai 2024

8

FOCUS ON QUALITY

10

4.3

3.25

2022

2023

Target 2024

*Number of external claims per month

May 23, 2024 9

General Meeting 2024

STRONG ESG GOVERNANCE TO DRIVE

THE GROUP'S EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG

Board Committees

CSR

CSR Executive Committee

Climate

Environment

Safety

People

Committee

Committee

Global & Eastern

HR organization

GHG reduction

Water, Waste, Air, Noise,

Hemisphere

Labor/Employee

(industrial

Soil, Land, Use

organization

development

decarbonization)

Chemicals

Safety

Employee well-being

Energy

(Environment & Health)

Diversity & inclusion

Biodiversity

women@vallourec

Circular Economy

Societal investments

Audit

Compliance

Committee

  • Ethics
  • Anti-corruption
  • Competition
  • Duty of care

Nomination

  • Governance Remuneration

Corporate

governance

  • Structure
  • Compensation & benefits

Foundation

Board of Directors Committees Environment Social/Societal Governance

General Meeting 2024

May 23, 2024 10

