GENERAL MEETING
May 23, 2024
INTRODUCTION
Philippe Guillemot
Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer
OUR VALUE CREATION MODEL
A trustworthy
For cutting edge steel
That makes energy
partner
solutions
transformation a reality
We believe our legacy, since the 19th century, is the best asset to make the impossible possible, all the way to hydrogen storage and beyond
General Meeting 2024
May 23, 2024 3
HEALTH & SAFETY, AN ABSOLUTE PRIORITY SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN 2023
2.96
-20.4%*
2.35
2
4 LIFE
CHANGING
EVENTS
IN 2023
TRIR**
<0.2
LCE***
0
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2038
2029
2030
*Percentage reduction in accidents with and without lost time between 2022 and 2023 after reclassification of accidents in Brazil **Total Recordable Incident Rate
*** Life Changing Event .
General Meeting 2024
May 23, 2024 4
Our ambition
Become best
in class
General Meeting 2024
May 23, 2024 5
CAP 2030
Health & Safety Roadmap 2030
General Meeting 2024
OBJECTIVE OF
Zero
Life Changing
Events
& TRIR <0.2
TRIR : Total Recordable Injury Rate
Zero
Occupational
Disease
May 23, 2024 6
3
CAP
OF
ZERO
OBJECTIVE
events
2030
life changing
ZERO
& TRIR <0.2
occupational
pillars
TRIR:
disease
Total Recordable Injury Rate
of the roadmap
2
HEALTH & SAFETY
MANAGEMENT
SYSTEM
Risk reduction
Plan
ActDo
Check
1
LEADERSHIP
Visible managerial
commitment
3
HEALTH & SAFETY
CULTURE
Autonomous
interdependent
General Meeting 2024
May 23, 2024 7
HEALTH & SAFETY
CAMPAIGN
General Meeting 2024
23 mai 2024
8
FOCUS ON QUALITY
10
4.3
3.25
2022
2023
Target 2024
*Number of external claims per month
May 23, 2024 9
General Meeting 2024
STRONG ESG GOVERNANCE TO DRIVE
THE GROUP'S EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
ESG
Board Committees
CSR
CSR Executive Committee
Climate
Environment
Safety
People
Committee
Committee
Global & Eastern
HR organization
• GHG reduction
• Water, Waste, Air, Noise,
Hemisphere
• Labor/Employee
(industrial
Soil, Land, Use
organization
development
decarbonization)
• Chemicals
• Safety
• Employee well-being
• Energy
(Environment & Health)
• Diversity & inclusion
• Biodiversity
women@vallourec
• Circular Economy
• Societal investments
Audit
Compliance
Committee
- Ethics
- Anti-corruption
- Competition
- Duty of care
Nomination
- Governance Remuneration
Corporate
governance
- Structure
- Compensation & benefits
Foundation
Board of Directors Committees Environment Social/Societal Governance
General Meeting 2024
May 23, 2024 10
