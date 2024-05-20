Stock VK VALLOUREC
Vallourec

Equities

VK

FR0013506730

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris
 06:04:02 2024-05-20 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
17.03 EUR +2.13% Intraday chart for Vallourec +4.13% +21.43%
11:34am VALLOUREC : Q1 24: a little bit of dead money, short term Alphavalue
May. 16 CAC40: falls back to 8200 pts before new indicators CF
VALLOUREC : Q1 24: a little bit of dead money, short term Alphavalue
CAC40: falls back to 8200 pts before new indicators CF
Transcript : Vallourec S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 16, 2024
Vallourec: EBITDA down 27% in Q1 CF
Vallourec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Anglo-BHP takeover saga is full of twists and turns Alphavalue
Anglo also snubs BHP’s revised offer Alphavalue
Glencore plans to join the BHP-Anglo takeover battle Alphavalue
ArcelorMittal Keeps Positive Steel-Demand Outlook After Earnings Beat Expectations -- Update DJ
ArcelorMittal Earnings Beat Expectations After Prices, Volumes Improve DJ
The BHP-Anglo takeover saga takes an interesting turn Alphavalue
Vallourec: new order from ExxonMobil in Guyana CF
Vallourec to Deliver Line Pipe Under ExxonMobil Guyana Deal MT
Vallourec Wins Another Major Order from Exxonmobil Guyana CI
BHP is pursuing a slice and dice strategy for Anglo American Alphavalue
BHP eyeing a takeover of ailing Anglo American Alphavalue
Vallourec: balance sheet restructuring fully finalized CF
Vallourec Prices $820 Million Senior Notes Offering MT
Fitch Highlights Vallourec's Business Profile in Initial Rating MT
Vallourec: placement of a senior bond offering CF
Vallourec Issues $820 Million of Senior Notes Due 2032, Secures EUR550 Million Revolver MT
NEXTCHEM to Completes Its Proprietary Green Ammonia Technology with Vallourec's Hydrogen Storage System to Offer an Integrated Solution for Power-To-X Projects CI
Vallourec: partnership with NextChem Tech CF
Vallourec Partners with NextChem for Hydrogen Storage Solution MT
Vallourec Merges Business Lines to Boost New Energies Offering MT

Company Profile

Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (89.4%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (81.7%), mechanical, automotive and construction industries (14.8%) and electrical energy (3.5%). - mining and forestry (7%); - other (3.6%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (8.9%), North America (48.5%), South America (17.6%), Middle East (13.4%), Asia (6.2%) and other (5.4%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-05-23 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Ratings for Vallourec

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
16.68 EUR
Average target price
20.83 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.94%
Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
VALLOUREC Stock Vallourec
+21.43% 4.17B
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
-6.63% 69.45B
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
+4.84% 33.55B
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
-2.11% 33.39B
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+31.53% 11.42B
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+26.55% 9.06B
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-6.02% 7.54B
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
+17.63% 6.54B
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+46.67% 5.88B
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
+46.30% 5.57B
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
