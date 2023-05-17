Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Vallourec
  News
  Summary
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-05-16 am EDT
10.42 EUR   +0.58%
01:50aVallourec : First quarter 2023 Results Press Release
PU
01:42aVallourec Q1 sales jump 46% driven by tubes, mine & forest
MR
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
Vallourec Q1 sales jump 46% driven by tubes, mine & forest

05/17/2023 | 01:42am EDT
Photo d'archives du logo de Vallourec à Boulogne-Billancourt, en France

May 17 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec on Wednesday reported a 46% rise in quarterly revenue, driven by its tubes and mine & forest divisions.

Vallourec's revenue rose to 1.34 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the first quarter, from 916 million euros a year earlier. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 320 million euros, compared to 45 million euros last year.

The group reiterated its guidance for 2023 and beyond. For the second quarter, it expects an EBITDA similar to the first quarter and total cash generation around breakeven. ($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Dina Kartit in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© MarketScreener with Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 427 M 5 894 M 5 894 M
Net income 2023 465 M 505 M 505 M
Net Debt 2023 952 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,13x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 2 386 M 2 591 M 2 591 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 15 401
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,42 €
Average target price 19,62 €
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Group Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Valeria Fernandes Director-Digital & Information Systems
Corinne de Bilbao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC-15.12%2 591
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-19.10%63 570
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-5.55%28 235
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.05%26 254
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.50%6 116
NOV INC.-30.25%5 945
