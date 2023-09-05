Vallourec S.A. announced the following changes within its Executive Committee as of 5 September 2023: Bertrand Frischmann, previously Senior Vice President of the North America region, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Americas, covering both North and South America. Bertrand Frischmannis also appointed Acting Senior Vice President of the South America region, replacing Pierre d?Archemont. Jacky Massaglia, previously Senior Vice President, Business Line Project Line Pipe and Process, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America, replacing Bertrand Frischmann, and will report to him in his role as COO of the Americas.

Bertrand de Rotalier, formerly OCTG Sales Director for Europe and Africa, is appointed Senior Vice President Business Line Project Line Pipe and Process, replacing Jacky Massaglia. Bertrand de Rotalier joins the Executive Committee.