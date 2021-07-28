Log in
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
Vallourec : Second Quarter and First Semester 2021 Results Presentation

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Q2 & H1 2021 RESULTS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

July 28, 2021

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, or "AMF"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 29th 2021 under filing number n° D.21-0226 and the amendment to the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on June 2nd 2021 under filing number n° D.21- 0226-A01. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2021: strong EBITDA increase

  • €842m revenue, stable y-o-y, the decrease of the Oil & Gas activity in EA-MEA being offset by the mine contribution and the dynamism of the Industry markets
  • €148m EBITDA, versus €43m in Q2 2020, EBITDA margin increasing to 17.6%
  • Free cash flow at (€135)m including one-off financial restructuring fees, versus (€77)m in Q2 2020

2021 Outlook

  • Increased 2021 outlook released on July 21st:
    • EBITDA targeted between €475 and €525 million
    • Free cash flow targeted between (€240) and (€160) million
  • Continuous cost savings throughout the year
  • Strict cash control, capex envelope kept at c. €160m

Successful completion of the financial restructuring

on June 30th, 2021

  • As of June 30th 2021, net debt at €720m and Equity Group share at €1,602m
  • As of June 30th 2021, strong liquidity of €1,189m

Operational achievements and changes in perimeter

  • €92 million gross savings achieved in H1 2021
  • Awards in East Africa and Middle East
  • Sale of Valinox Nucléaire SAS on May 31st 2021
  • Acquisition of VAM USA minority shares on July 27th 2021

Disclaimer

Vallourec SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 650 M 4 310 M 4 310 M
Net income 2021 -86,3 M -102 M -102 M
Net Debt 2021 1 011 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 945 M 2 301 M 2 296 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Average target price 11,83 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Edouard Frederic Guinotte Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Mallet Chief Financial Officer
Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Maria Pilar Albiac-Murillo Member-Supervisory Board
