Vallourec : Second Quarter and First Semester 2021 Results Presentation

Q2 & H1 2021 RESULTS INVESTOR PRESENTATION
July 28, 2021
Q2 & H1 2021 Results Presentation
1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 2021: strong EBITDA increase
€842m revenue, stable y-o-y, the decrease of the Oil & Gas activity in EA-MEA being offset by the mine contribution and the dynamism of the Industry markets
€148m EBITDA, versus €43m in Q2 2020, EBITDA margin increasing to 17.6%
Free cash flow at (€135)m including one-off financial restructuring fees, versus (€77)m in Q2 2020
2021 Outlook
Increased 2021 outlook released on July 21st:
EBITDA targeted between €475 and €525 million
Free cash flow targeted between (€240) and (€160) million
Continuous cost savings throughout the year
Strict cash control, capex envelope kept at c. €160m
Successful completion of the financial restructuring
on June 30th, 2021
As of June 30th 2021, net debt at €720m and Equity Group share at €1,602m
As of June 30th 2021, strong liquidity of €1,189m
Operational achievements and changes in perimeter
€92 million gross savings achieved in H1 2021
Awards in East Africa and Middle East
Sale of Valinox Nucléaire SAS on May 31st 2021
Acquisition of VAM USA minority shares on July 27th 2021