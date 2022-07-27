Vallourec : Second quarter and first-half 2022 Results Presentation
07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Q2 2022 Results
July 27, 2022
27 July, 2022 1
LEGAL DISCLAIMER
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, or "AMF"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 19, 2022, under filing number n° D.22-0305. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
TODAY'S AGENDA
Highlights of the Second Quarter
Q2 2022 Results
2022 Outlook
Update on the New Vallourec Project
Key Take-Aways
Appendices: Q2 Financials and Market Environment
on track to generate
additional €230 million
of recurring EBITDA
1. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER
► Q2 EBITDA of €160 million, €115 million increase as compared to Q1
Solid Q2
► Positive trajectory of worldwide Tube business, especially in the U.S.
performance
► Iron Ore mine restarted but still performing below full production potential
Positive
market
dynamics
2022 financial
objectives quantified
Favorable OCTG price dynamics on the back of recovery in drilling activity
Supportive long-term E&P fundamentals with secular positive trends for energy security intact
Mitigating inflationary effects with pricing initiatives
2022 EBITDA* now expected between €650 to €750 million
Assumes conservative 1.5 million tonnes of H2 iron ore production
FY 2022 EBITDA* of approximately €1.0 billion on a normalized** basis for full iron ore mine production (excluding any effect of the 'New Vallourec' transformation plan)
H2 2022 Free Cash Flow to be positive
'New Vallourec' project► Plant closure process launched in Germany to be complete in Q1 2024
► Other European headcount and overhead reorganization measures underway ► Further reinforcement of the executive committee with new hires
* Refer to slides 11&12 for assumptions underlying outlook
** Normalized EBITDA means adjusted for the mine at full production (8.7 million tonnes) and either actual iron prices for H1 2022 or consensus prices for H2 2022
2. Q2 2022 RESULTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.