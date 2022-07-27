Log in
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:07 2022-07-27 am EDT
9.072 EUR   +5.44%
VALLOUREC : Second quarter and first-half 2022 Results Presentation
PU
VALLOUREC : Second quarter and first-half 2022 results Press Release
PU
Vallourec Second Quarter and First Half 2022 results
GL
Vallourec : Second quarter and first-half 2022 Results Presentation

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Q2 2022 Results

July 27, 2022

27 July, 2022 1

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, or "AMF"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 19, 2022, under filing number n° D.22-0305. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

2

TODAY'S AGENDA

  1. Highlights of the Second Quarter
  2. Q2 2022 Results
  3. 2022 Outlook
  4. Update on the New Vallourec Project
  5. Key Take-Aways
  6. Appendices: Q2 Financials and Market Environment

3

on track to generate
additional €230 million
of recurring EBITDA

1. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER

Q2 EBITDA of €160 million, €115 million increase as compared to Q1

Solid Q2

Positive trajectory of worldwide Tube business, especially in the U.S.

performance

Iron Ore mine restarted but still performing below full production potential

Positive

market

dynamics

2022 financial

objectives quantified

  • Favorable OCTG price dynamics on the back of recovery in drilling activity
  • Supportive long-term E&P fundamentals with secular positive trends for energy security intact
  • Mitigating inflationary effects with pricing initiatives
  • 2022 EBITDA* now expected between €650 to €750 million
    • Assumes conservative 1.5 million tonnes of H2 iron ore production
    • FY 2022 EBITDA* of approximately €1.0 billion on a normalized** basis for full iron ore mine production (excluding any effect of the 'New Vallourec' transformation plan)
  • H2 2022 Free Cash Flow to be positive

'New Vallourec' project Plant closure process launched in Germany to be complete in Q1 2024

Other European headcount and overhead reorganization measures underway Further reinforcement of the executive committee with new hires

* Refer to slides 11&12 for assumptions underlying outlook

** Normalized EBITDA means adjusted for the mine at full production (8.7 million tonnes) and either actual iron prices for H1 2022 or consensus prices for H2 2022

4

2. Q2 2022 RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vallourec SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 517 M 4 574 M 4 574 M
Net income 2022 223 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2022 961 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 1 968 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 17,04 €
Spread / Average Target 98,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Naïla Giovanni Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC-2.23%1 993
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.77%50 319
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.27%25 431
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.41%24 586
NOV INC.12.40%5 982
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-14.68%3 757