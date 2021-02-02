Log in
Vallourec : Trading suspension

02/02/2021 | 03:40am EST
Press release

Vallourec - Trading suspension

Boulogne-Billancourt(France), February 2 2021 - Vallourec announces today that, given the risk of leaks of material non public information about its on-going negotiations in the frame of its financial restructuring, it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares (ISIN FR0013506730), convertible bonds (ISIN : FR0013285046) and 2024 bonds (ISIN : FR0012188456), effective as from opening of market Tuesday February 2, 2021, pending the publication of a press release.

Vallourec has also requested the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to suspend the trading in its existing 6.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1700480160 / XS1700591313; Common Code: 170048016 / 170059131) and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1807435026 / XS1807435539; Common Code: 180743502 / 180743553) effective as from opening of market Tuesday February 2, 2021, for the same reason.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Press relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

Investor.relations@vallourec.com

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Disclaimer

Vallourec SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
