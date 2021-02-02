Press release

Vallourec - Trading suspension

Boulogne-Billancourt(France), February 2 2021 - Vallourec announces today that, given the risk of leaks of material non public information about its on-going negotiations in the frame of its financial restructuring, it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend the trading in its shares (ISIN FR0013506730), convertible bonds (ISIN : FR0013285046) and 2024 bonds (ISIN : FR0012188456), effective as from opening of market Tuesday February 2, 2021, pending the publication of a press release.

Vallourec has also requested the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to suspend the trading in its existing 6.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1700480160 / XS1700591313; Common Code: 170048016 / 170059131) and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1807435026 / XS1807435539; Common Code: 180743502 / 180743553) effective as from opening of market Tuesday February 2, 2021, for the same reason.

