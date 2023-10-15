Vallourec
|11.32 EUR
|+0.98%
|+8.85%
|-7.74%
|10:46am
|VALLOUREC : We have fine-tuned our valuation of the group.
Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).
INTERVIEW - Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Vallourec: return of dividend, debt reduction, future investments
September 12, 2023 at 09:15 am EDT
BUY
7
11.32EUR
19.00EUR
+67.84%
|-7.74%
|2 723 M $
|+10.29%
|84 031 M $
|+7.83%
|38 125 M $
|+68.33%
|8 989 M $
|-1.91%
|8 068 M $
|+87.71%
|6 889 M $
|+15.90%
|6 605 M $
|+6.94%
|4 286 M $
|+88.41%
|3 657 M $
|+0.58%
|3 266 M $
