Vallourec

Vallourec

Equities

VK

FR0013506730

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:09 2023-10-13 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Vallourec 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.32 EUR +0.98% +8.85% -7.74%
10:46am VALLOUREC : We have fine-tuned our valuation of the group. Alphavalue
Sep. 18 Miners’ sudden rebound – will it last? Alphavalue
Latest news about Vallourec

VALLOUREC : We have fine-tuned our valuation of the group. Alphavalue
Miners’ sudden rebound – will it last? Alphavalue
VALLOUREC : New management, new Vallourec and the resumption of Capital Markets Days Alphavalue
INTERVIEW - Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Vallourec: return of dividend, debt reduction, future investments MT
Transcript : Vallourec S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day CI
Interesting (European) copper market dynamics Alphavalue
Vallourec S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
VALLOUREC : A sound set of Q2 23 results, with less momentum in Q3 though Alphavalue
Transcript : Vallourec S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Vallourec S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Second Half or 2023 CI
Vallourec S.A. Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Vallourec S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Vallourec Wins Two Line Pipes Supply Orders for Oil Field in Brazil MT
Vallourec Wins Two Major Offshore Line Pipe Contracts for Brazil's Buzios Field CI
ADRs End Lower, Ericsson, BRF and Vallourec Trade Actively DJ
French steelmaker Vallourec lifts Q2 earnings outlook, sees weaker H2 RE
Vallourec Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 CI
Vallourec's Saudi Arabian Expansion Gets Backing from Investment Ministry MT
Vallourec S.A. Signs A Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia CI
Vallourec, Evonik Partner to Develop Tubular Systems for Carbon Capture Industry MT
Vallourec and Evonik Industries AG Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Innovate in the Field of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage CI
Metals & Mining’s recent rebound – still not late to hop on Alphavalue
Vallourec Announces Retirement of Maria Silvia Marques as Director CI
Transcript : Vallourec S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
ADRs End Higher, Vallourec, Commerzbank, LG Display Trade Actively DJ

Company Profile

Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - tube manufacturing (91.1%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (73.3%), mechanical, automotive and construction (22.8%) and electrical energy (3.9%). - mining and forestry (4.8%); - other (4.1%). Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13%), North America (44.9%), South America (18.3%), Middle East (9.3%), Asia (8.3%) and other (6.2%).
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-15 -
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
11.32EUR
Average target price
19.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+67.84%
Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC Stock Vallourec
-7.74% 2 723 M $
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
+10.29% 84 031 M $
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
+7.83% 38 125 M $
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+68.33% 8 989 M $
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-1.91% 8 068 M $
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+87.71% 6 889 M $
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
+15.90% 6 605 M $
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+6.94% 4 286 M $
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
+88.41% 3 657 M $
CACTUS, INC. Stock Cactus, Inc.
+0.58% 3 266 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
