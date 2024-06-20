Vallourec: contract extension in Abu Dhabi

Vallourec announces that it has signed an extension with Abu Dhabi's national oil company for a further two years, until January 2027, of their 2019 contract originally worth almost $900 million.



It will continue to supply its full range of tubes and connections for oil and gas fields. At the same time, the contract has been amended to extend its scope and include a new series of services, as well as new digital solutions.



On the occasion of this extension, Vallourec has also secured a major new order for 27,000 tonnes of tubes. Manufactured by its plants in France, Brazil, China and Indonesia, they will be delivered from the end of 2024.



