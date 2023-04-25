Vallourec : expedites delivery in key offshore project for Equinor and OneSubsea® in Brazil

Pipes, connections and accessories installed onsite needed to undergo tough testing processes before they could be validated for use in the project. This included corrosive analysis testing by Vallourec's Material Investigation department to ensure products would meet the environmental challenges addressed in NACE MR0175 for ISO 15156 certification. Specific fatigue and failure validation in the context of the Bacalhau field included the API RP 17G portion of the ISO 13628 standard and testing at 22,500 psi.



"Entering this testing environment as partners to our customers meant we were side-by-side problem solvers, seeking interdependent solutions," Malic says. Through discussions with the customer, Malic offered other Vallourec services such as Tubular Management System (TMS) and VAM® Field Service (VFS) inspectors. OneSubsea® ultimately saw the value in these add-ons, and they were brought into the Bacalhau project scope.



The services proved instrumental, as OneSubsea® saw how Vallourec was able to help with things like storage, pipe management and traceability. In this way, Vallourec is sharing how it can open new frontiers with solutions for business. Pedro Filgueiras, Technical Sales, adds: "We're looking forward to supporting OneSubsea® and Equinor in the successful use of our products over their lifetime."



Adds Laurent Dubedout, Vallourec Senior Vice President - Business Line OCTG, Accessories, Services Group & Eastern Hemisphere and Member of the Executive Committee: "We're excited to have had the opportunity to showcase Vallourec's truly unique riser capabilities and associated services, which we perform in close collaboration with our customers. We are definitely looking forward to developing this further with them and our partners."



The Bacalhau project proved such a success that the team was lauded with a Vallourec R&D Award. "R&D definitely played a crucial role, not only during the design stage, but also throughout the project, making adjustments based on shifting needs," Malic says. "However, I'd say this should be seen more as a 'Collaboration' award. It was all about flexibility and how every Vallourec entity worked together, across geographies, functions and technologies to deliver what the customer needed."