Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vallourec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vallourec : Confirms Its New Governance Structure

07/01/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS NEW GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 1, 2021 – Vallourec announces that the first meeting of the Board of Directors was held today and that the latter approved all proposed decisions. As a consequence, the governance of the Company is as described in the press release published earlier today.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

July 28th 2021Release of second quarter and first half 2021 results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		 

Attachment


All news about VALLOUREC
12:30pVALLOUREC  : Confirms Its New Governance Structure
GL
02:30aVALLOUREC  : Successfully Completes Its Financial Restructuring and Adopts a New..
GL
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/25VALLOUREC  : Raises Funds In Oversubscribed Rights Issue
MT
06/24VALLOUREC  : Announces the success of its rights issue for c. 300 million with ..
GL
06/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpS..
06/22VALLOUREC  : VAM® EPIC sets the standard for integral premium connections
PU
06/16VALLOUREC  : Yes to Innovation
PU
06/14VALLOUREC  : A deep dive into the added value of VAM® Field Service
PU
06/09VALLOUREC  : Ready to accelerate Vallourec's sustainability journey
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 485 M 4 132 M 4 132 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -123 M -123 M
Net Debt 2021 2 522 M 2 991 M 2 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,64 €
Average target price 21,33 €
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edouard Frederic Guinotte Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Mallet Chief Financial Officer
Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Maria Pilar Albiac-Murillo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALLOUREC-17.27%112
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED46.04%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.95%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.69%18 224
NOV INC.11.58%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.11%4 299