Vallourec : Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting - Combined General Meeting
03/30/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Welcome to our Shareholders' Meeting
Participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
You are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website (https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/assemblees-generales), which may be updated to specify the definitive terms and conditions of participation in this meeting, depending on whether health and/or legal restrictions are in place or have been lifted, which may allow the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held in the presence of shareholders.
Vote
The Vallourec Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 8 a.m. at the Company's registered office, located at 27 Avenue du Général Leclerc, Boulogne- Billancourt, 92100 - France, behind closed doors.
Due to the opening of a safeguard proceeding (procédure de sauvegarde) by the Commercial Court of Nanterre on February 4, 2021, it is specified, in accordance with Article R. 626-2 of the French Commercial Code, that in the absence of a sufficient quorum on the first notice of meeting, the Shareholders' Meeting will be held on the second notice of meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., behind closed doors at the Company's registered office, in order to deliberate on the agenda and the draft resolutions presented in this notice of meeting.
All shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they hold, have the right to participate in this Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting:
by voting by mail;
or by being represented at the meeting by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting, to their spouse or partner with whom a civil solidarity pact has been concluded, or to another shareholder, or to any other person (natural or legal) of their choice under the conditions of Article L. 22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code, or without indicating a proxy. It is specified that for any proxy given by a shareholder without indication of authorized representative, the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting will vote in favor of the adoption of the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Management Board and against the adoption of all other draft resolutions.
Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, only shareholders who have proven their status by registering their shares in their own name or in the name of the intermediary registered on their behalf, by the second business day preceding the Meeting (Friday, 16 April 2021, at midnight, Paris time), will be allowed to participate in the Meeting, vote by Internet, by mail, or have themselves represented therein:
either in the accounts of registered shares held for the Company by its agent BNP Paribas Securities Services;
or in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorized intermediary.
Registration of shares in the bearer shares accounts held by the authorized intermediary must be recorded by a certificate of shareholding issued by the latter, attached to the voting by mail form or proxy.
In accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended and extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, a shareholder who has already cast his or her vote
by mail, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of participation to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may choose another method of participation in the Shareholders' Meeting, provided that his or her instruction to do so reaches the Company within a timeframe that is compatible with the provisions of the first paragraph of Article R. 225-77 and article R. 225-80 of the French Commercial Code, as amended by article 6 of the said decree. Notwithstanding the second sentence of Article R. 225-80 of the French Commercial Code, any previous instructions received are then revoked.
You may dispose of all or part of your shares, even if you have already voted or requested an admission card or a certificate of shareholding. However, if the transfer of ownership occurs before the second business day preceding the Meeting (Friday, 16 April 2021 at midnight, Paris time), Vallourec shall invalidate or consequently amend, as appropriate, the vote cast by Internet, mail, proxy, or the certificate of shareholding. To that end, the authorized intermediary provides notice of a transfer of ownership to Vallourec or its agent, and sends the Company or agent the necessary information.
No transfer of ownership that is completed after the second business day preceding the Meeting at 00:00 a.m., Paris time, regardless of the method used, shall be notified by the authorized intermediary or taken into consideration by the Company.
If you hold Vallourec shares through several shareholding types (registered, bearer, or as an employee), you must vote once for each type if you wish to use all your voting rights.
Written questions
Pursuant to Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, each shareholder has the possibility to send the Management Board, which shall answer during the meeting, the written questions of their choice.
Pursuant to Article 8-2 of the Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended, by way of derogation to the first paragraph of Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, the questions will be taken into account when received by the Company before the end of the 2nd business dat before the General Meeting, i.e., April 16, 2021. Written questions shall be sent to the Company by registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt at the following address: 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.
New resolutions and draft amendements
The General Meeting being held behind closed doors, no resolution nor any draft amendment thereto may be presented during the meeting.
For your information
The documents relating to the Meeting provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code shall be available to shareholders:
on the website www.vallourec.com;
at Vallourec's registered office;
on request from BNP Paribas Securities Services.
Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting
To contact BNP Paribas Securities Services:
By mail:
BNP Paribas Securities Services CTO Assemblées Générales Grands Moulins de Pantin
9, rue du Débarcadère
93761 Pantin Cedex - France
By phone: + 33 (0) 1 40 14 80 17
CHOICE 1 : You wish to vote via Internet (VOTACCESS)
Vallourec offers you the possibility of connecting to the secure VOTACCESS website (accessible via the website Planetshares or via your financial intermediary's website), to grant a proxy to the Chairman, another shareholder, or another specific person, or to vote online.
Remote voting or proxy voting
If you are a registered shareholder(whether direct or administered)
Visit the VOTACCESS platform, which may be accessed via the Planetshares website: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com and follow the instructions to vote, or appoint or revoke an agent.
If you are a direct registered shareholder, visit the Planetshares site using your usual access codes.
If you are an administered registered shareholder, you will receive a call to meeting letter, which indicates your username, so that you can visit the Planetshares website.
If you are an employee shareholder
Visit the VOTACCESS platform, which may be accessed via the Planetshares website: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com and confirm your identity using the following parameters:
theusername indicated at the top right of your paper voting form, which is attached to your notice of meeting;
followed by an identification criterion which corresponds to your employee account number mentioned on your annual AMUNDI or CACEIS portfolio statement(1).
If you are a bearer shareholder,ask your institution holding the account whether or not it is connected to the VOTACCESS platform and, if so, whether this access is subject to specific conditions of use.
Only the bearer shareholder whose account-holding institution has joined VOTACCESS may vote, or appoint or revoke an agent online. Otherwise, the shareholder must proceed by post, without prejudice to the possibility to appoint or revoke a representative by electronic mail, as reminded below.
The shareholder whose institution holding the account has joined the VOTACCESS platform must identify itself on the internet portal of its institution holding the account with its usual access codes, then click on the icon that appears on the line corresponding to his actions Vallourec and follow the directions.
If the institution holding the shareholder's account is not connected to the VOTACCESS site, notice of the appointment or revocation of an agent may nevertheless be given electronically, pursuant to the provisions of Article R. 22-10-24 of the French Commercial Code. The shareholder must send an email to the following address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, which must contain the following information: name of the company concerned (Vallourec), date of the Meeting (Tuesday, 20 April 2021), last name, first name, address, bank information for the shareholder, along with last name, first name, and if possible, the address of the agent. The shareholder must request that the financial intermediary managing its securities account send written confirmation to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex - France.
In order for appointments or revocations of mandates given electronically to be able to be validly considered, confirmations must be received on the 4th day preceding the Meeting, at the latest, i.e., in accordance with Article 6 of Decree No. 2020-418 dated April 10, 2020, as amended, on April 16, 2021 at the latest. Any request or notification to the aforementioned e-mail address for a purpose other than notifications of an appointment or revocation of mandates, will not be considered.
The VOTACCESS secure platform that enables voting prior to the Meeting will be open from 2 April 2021. It will close the day before the Meeting (Monday 19 April 2021 at 3 p.m. Paris time). To avoid any potential overcrowding of VOTACCESS, we recommend that you cast your vote as soon as possible.
On the AMUNDI statement, the identification criterion is as follows: "Your account number."
On the CACEIS statement, this criterion is as follows: "Your reference."
Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting
ÄCHOICE 2 : You wish to vote by mail
HOW DO YOU OBTAIN YOUR INDIVIDUAL FORM?
• You are a registered shareholder (whether direct or administered)
• You are a bearer shareholder
An individual vote by mail or by proxy form is sent to you, by mail,
You must ask your financial intermediary (bank or any other institution
without you making any request.
managing the securities account to which your shares are registered) for
an individual vote by mail or by proxy form at least six days before the
Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at the latest.
The precise procedure for using the individual form can be downloaded
from the Vallourec website: www.vallourec.com.
YOU WISH TO ATTEND
THE GENERAL MEETING
Choose one
of the three options
1
YOU ARE VOTING BY MAIL
Fill in this box.
To vote YES to a resolution,
leave the numbered box corresponding
to this resolution empty.
To vote NO to a resolution,
fill in the numbered box corresponding to this resolution on the line marked "No".
To abstain, fill in the numbered box corresponding to this resolution
on the line marked "Abs".
Do not forget to express your opinion
in the event that amendments or new resolutions
are presented at the Shareholders' Meeting.
OR
2
YOU GRANT A PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN
OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Fill in this box.
OR
3
REPRESENTED BY A PROXY
Fill in this box and indicate
the information for this person.
If you grant a proxy without indicating the agent, a vote will be cast in favor of accepting the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Management Board, along with a vote against the approval of any other draft resolutions.
HOW DO YOU RETURN YOUR FORM?
If you are a registered shareholder(whether direct or administered)
Return the form to BNP Paribas Securities Services as quickly as possible, so that it is received no later than Saturday 17, April 2021 (deadline for receipt).
You are a bearer shareholder
Send the form to the institution responsible for managing your securities account; it will send it to BNP Paribas Securities Services along with a certificate of shareholding as soon as possible and no later than Saturday 17, April 2021.
Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting
It is reminded that, pursuant to Article 6 of Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended, the appointments or withdrawals of proxies (including those sent electronically) must be received at the latest on the 4th day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e., at the latest on April 16, 2021. The appointed representative must send, if applicable, their instructions for the exercise of the mandates they hold, to BNP Paribas Securities Services or to the institution in charge of managing the securities account of the shareholder, on April 16, 2021 at the latest.
CHECK YOUR CONTACT DETAILS
Make any necessary changes
DATE AND SIGN*
Regardless of your choice
* In case of joint possession, the first member that receives the form should sign on behalf of all members.