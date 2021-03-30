Vallourec : Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting - Combined General Meeting

Vote

The Vallourec Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 8 a.m. at the Company's registered office, located at 27 Avenue du Général Leclerc, Boulogne- Billancourt, 92100 - France, behind closed doors.

Due to the opening of a safeguard proceeding (procédure de sauvegarde) by the Commercial Court of Nanterre on February 4, 2021, it is specified, in accordance with Article R. 626-2 of the French Commercial Code, that in the absence of a sufficient quorum on the first notice of meeting, the Shareholders' Meeting will be held on the second notice of meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., behind closed doors at the Company's registered office, in order to deliberate on the agenda and the draft resolutions presented in this notice of meeting.

All shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they hold, have the right to participate in this Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

by voting by mail;

or by being represented at the meeting by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting, to their spouse or partner with whom a civil solidarity pact has been concluded, or to another shareholder, or to any other person (natural or legal) of their choice under the conditions of Article L. 22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code, or without indicating a proxy. It is specified that for any proxy given by a shareholder without indication of authorized representative, the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting will vote in favor of the adoption of the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Management Board and against the adoption of all other draft resolutions.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, only shareholders who have proven their status by registering their shares in their own name or in the name of the intermediary registered on their behalf, by the second business day preceding the Meeting (Friday, 16 April 2021, at midnight, Paris time), will be allowed to participate in the Meeting, vote by Internet, by mail, or have themselves represented therein:

either in the accounts of registered shares held for the Company by its agent BNP Paribas Securities Services;

or in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorized intermediary.

Registration of shares in the bearer shares accounts held by the authorized intermediary must be recorded by a certificate of shareholding issued by the latter, attached to the voting by mail form or proxy.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended and extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, a shareholder who has already cast his or her vote