Vallourec : Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting - Special General Meeting

Vote

Vallourec's Special Meeting will take place on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's registered office at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, Boulogne-Billancourt(92100), behind closed doors.

Due to the opening of a safeguard procedure (procédure de sauvegarde) by the Commercial Court of Nanterre on February 4, 2021, it is specified, pursuant to Article R. 626-2 of the French Commercial Code, that, in case of insufficient quorum on first notice, the Special Meeting will be held, on second notice, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., behind closed doors at the Company's registered office, in order to vote upon the draft resolutions set forth in this convening brochure.

All shareholders with shares with double voting rights, regardless of the number of shares they hold, have the right to participate in this Special Meeting:

either by voting by mail;

or by having themselves represented by granting a proxy to the Chairman of the Special Meeting, to their spouse or civil partner or to another shareholder, or to any other person (individual or legal entity) of their choosing under the terms of Article L.22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code or without indicating an authorized representative. It should be noted that, for any proxy granted by a shareholder with no indication of an authorized representative, the Chairman of the Special Meeting will cast a vote in favor of the adoption of the draft resolutions submitted or approved by the Management Board and a vote against the adoption of all other draft resolutions.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, as amended, the provisions of which were extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, shareholders who have already cast their votes remotely, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of shareholding to attend the Special Meeting may choose another way of participating in the Special Meeting, provided that their instruction in this regard reaches the Company within a time frame compatible with the provisions of the first paragraph of Article R.225-77 and Article R.225-80 of the French Commercial Code, as laid down by Article 6 of the said decree. By derogation from the second sentence of Article R.225-80 of the Code, the instructions previously received shall then be revoked.

Pursuant to Article R.22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, only shareholders that have proven their status by registering their shares in their own name, by the second business day preceding the Special Meeting (i.e. Friday 16 April 2021 at 00:00 a.m., Paris time), will be allowed to participate in the Special Meeting, vote by mail, or have themselves represented therein.