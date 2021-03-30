Vallourec : Participate in the Shareholders' Meeting - Special General Meeting
Special Meeting of 20 April 2021
You are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the Special Meeting on the Company's website at (https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/assemblees-generales), which may be updated to specify the final arrangements for participation in this Special Meeting, depending on whether health and/or legal restrictions are in place or have been lifted, in which case the Special Meeting may be held in the presence of the shareholders.
Vote
Vallourec's Special Meeting will take place on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's registered office at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc,Boulogne-Billancourt(92100), behind closed doors.
Due to the opening of a safeguard procedure (procédure de sauvegarde) by the Commercial Court of Nanterre on February 4, 2021, it is specified, pursuant to Article R. 626-2 of the French Commercial Code, that, in case of insufficient quorum on first notice, the Special Meeting will be held, on second notice, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., behind closed doors at the Company's registered office, in order to vote upon the draft resolutions set forth in this convening brochure.
All shareholders with shares with double voting rights, regardless of the number of shares they hold, have the right to participate in this Special Meeting:
either by voting by mail;
or by having themselves represented by granting a proxy to the Chairman of the Special Meeting, to their spouse or civil partner or to another shareholder, or to any other person (individual or legal entity) of their choosing under the terms of Article L.22-10-39 of the French Commercial Code or without indicating an authorized representative. It should be noted that, for any proxy granted by a shareholder with no indication of an authorized representative, the Chairman of the Special Meeting will cast a vote in favor of the adoption of the draft resolutions submitted or approved by the Management Board and a vote against the adoption of all other draft resolutions.
In accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, as amended, the provisions of which were extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, shareholders who have already cast their votes remotely, sent a proxy or requested an admission card or a certificate of shareholding to attend the Special Meeting may choose another way of participating in the Special Meeting, provided that their instruction in this regard reaches the Company within a time frame compatible with the provisions of the first paragraph of Article R.225-77 and Article R.225-80 of the French Commercial Code, as laid down by Article 6 of the said decree. By derogation from the second sentence of Article R.225-80 of the Code, the instructions previously received shall then be revoked.
Pursuant to Article R.22-10-28 of the French Commercial Code, only shareholders that have proven their status by registering their shares in their own name, by the second business day preceding the Special Meeting (i.e. Friday 16 April 2021 at 00:00 a.m., Paris time), will be allowed to participate in the Special Meeting, vote by mail, or have themselves represented therein.
In order to vote by mail or be represented by granting a proxy to the Chairman of the Special Meeting or to any other person, shareholders will be able to send the individual vote by mail or by proxy form, sent to them with the notice of meeting, to the following address: BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales - CTO Assemblées Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.
The VOTACCESS site will not be open for the purpose of the Special Meeting. However, pursuant to the provisions of Article R. 22-10-24 of the French Commercial Code, the notification of appointment or withdrawal of appointment of an authorized representative may be effected by electronic mail. The shareholder must send an email to the following address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, which must contain the following information: name of the company concerned (Vallourec), date of the Meeting (Tuesday, 20 April 2021), last name, first name, address, bank information for the shareholder, along with last name, first name, and if possible, the address of the agent.
Written questions
Pursuant to Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, each shareholder has the possibility to send the Management Board, which shall answer during the meeting, the written questions of their choice.
Pursuant to Article 8-2 of the Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended, by way of derogation to the first paragraph of Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, the questions will be taken into account when received by the Company before the end of the 2nd business dat before the Special Meeting, i.e., April 16, 2021. Written questions shall be sent to the Company by registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt at the following address: 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.
New resolutions and draft amendements
The Special Meeting being held behind closed doors, no resolution nor any draft amendment thereto may be presented during the meeting.
Special Meeting of 20 April 2021
Participate in the Special Meeting
For your information
The documents relating to the Meeting provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code shall be made available to shareholders:
on the website www.vallourec.com;
at Vallourec's registered office;
on request from BNP Paribas Securities Services.
To contact BNP Paribas Securities Services:
By mail:
BNP Paribas Securities Services CTO Assemblées Générales Grands Moulins de Pantin
9, rue du Débarcadère
93761 Pantin Cedex - France By phone: +33 (0)1 40 14 80 17
YOU WISH TO ATTEND
THE SPECIAL MEETING
Choose one
of the three options
1
YOU ARE VOTING BY MAIL
Fill in this box.
To vote YES to a resolution, leave the numbered box corresponding
to this resolution empty.
To vote NO to a resolution,
fill in the numbered box corresponding to this resolution on the line marked "No".
To abstain, fill in the numbered box corresponding to this resolution
on the line marked "Abs".
Do not forget to express your opinion
in the event that amendments or new resolutions
are presented at the Shareholders' Meeting.
OR
2
YOU GRANT A PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN
OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Fill in this box.
OR
3
REPRESENTED BY A PROXY
Fill in this box and indicate
the information for this person.
If you grant a proxy without indicating the agent, a vote will be cast in favor of accepting the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Management Board, along with a vote against the approval of any other draft resolutions.
How to obtain your individual form?
An individual vote by mail or by proxy form is sent to you, by mail, without you making any request.
The precise procedure for using the individual form can be downloaded from the Vallourec website: www.vallourec.com.
How to return your form?
Return the form to BNP Paribas Securities Services as soon as possible, so that it is received no later than Saturday 17 April 2021 (deadline for receipt).
Special Meeting of 20 April 2021
Participate in the Special Meeting
It is reminded that, pursuant to Article 6 of Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended, the appointments or withdrawals of proxies (including those sent electronically) must be received at the latest on the 4th day preceding the date of the Special Meeting, i.e., at the latest on April 16, 2021. The appointed representative must send, if applicable, their instructions for the exercise of the mandates they hold, to BNP Paribas Securities Services or to the institution in charge of managing the securities account of the shareholder, on April 16, 2021 at the latest.
1
2
3
CHECK YOUR CONTACT DETAILS
Make any necessary changes
DATE AND SIGN*
Regardless of your choice
* In case of joint possession, the first member that receives the form should sign on behalf of all members.