Vallourec: new center dedicated to new energies

On Tuesday, Vallourec presented its new state-of-the-art technology center dedicated to new energies, a business that is expected to account for between 10% and 15% of its operating income by 2030.



These new facilities - dedicated to research and development (R&D) and based in Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France - should enable the group to capitalize on its latest vertical hydrogen storage solution, dubbed 'Delphy'.



Following the inauguration of this demonstrator last year, Vallourec says it has seen "significant" commercial interest in this system, designed to store compressed hydrogen in vertical tubes up to 100 meters underground.



To date, the potential demand represents some 50 projects, representing an estimated sales opportunity of over two billion euros, with the prospect of increasing margins.



In a press release, the specialist in tubes for the energy sector says it anticipates commercial deployment of the first system in 2025.



Vallourec has also reiterated its ambition to see new energy activities account for 10% to 15% of gross operating income by the end of the decade.



This implies invoiced volumes in 2030 that are four times higher than the orders booked in 2023, it adds, stating that it anticipates growth driven mainly by hydrogen, but also by carbon capture, sequestration and storage (CCUS) and geothermal energy.



