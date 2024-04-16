Vallourec: placement of a senior bond offering

Vallourec announces the placement of a senior bond offering due 2032 for a total principal amount of $820 million, mainly to finance the redemption of the €1,023.4 million due under the bonds due 2026.



As part of this offering, the group has also entered into a new five-year €550 million multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) with a diversified international panel of lenders to replace the existing €462 million RCF.



Finally, some of its subsidiaries have signed an amendment to their ABL credit agreement in the United States, increasing total commitments by $140 million to $350 million, and extending the maturity date to 2029.



