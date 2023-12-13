Vallourec: successful employee shareholding offer

Vallourec today announced the successful completion of the 'Vallourec Invest 2023' employee shareholding offer.



Vallourec announced that 5,115 Group employees in France, Brazil and the United States have chosen to participate in 'Vallourec Invest 2023' and to subscribe to Vallourec shares with a 20% discount and a matching contribution. This represents almost one out of every two eligible employees," says the company.



This offer reflects Vallourec's desire to involve employees in value creation, in recognition of the progress made to date in deploying the New Vallourec Plan.



It results in the creation of 490,101 new shares (i.e. 0.21% of Vallourec's share capital) and brings the number of shares making up the share capital to 237,271,828 as at December 13, 2023.



