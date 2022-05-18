Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vallourec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VK   FR0013506730

VALLOUREC

(VK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/18 11:37:52 am EDT
12.94 EUR   +1.29%
01:54pVallourec to close sites in Germany, France and Scotland
RE
12:41pVallourec to close German sites after no 'credible' buyer found
RE
12:15pVallourec first quarter 2022 results - New initiatives launched to be cycle-proof
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vallourec to close sites in Germany, France and Scotland

05/18/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The company's logo is seen on top of the entrance of French oil industry tubing maker Vallourec at Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris

(Reuters) - Vallourec is starting a process to close its German manufacturing sites as it had failed to find a "credible" buyer for the assets, the French steel pipe maker said on Wednesday.

Vallourec also said it would close its heat treatment line in Saint-Saulve in France and a site in Scotland.

The firm, which in November announced plans to dispose of its German assets and relocate its oil and gas activities to Brazil, said the closure process in Germany would take place over the next two years and include the sale of the land and buildings.

Vallourec said in a call with journalists that the restructuring would result in 2,400 job losses in Germany, and a further 550 in the rest of the world, of which over 300 would be in France.

The company updated its core profit expectations for the year, seeing them "significantly above" 2021 levels, against a previous outlook of "further improvement".

Vallourec reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)of 45 million euros ($47.15 million), down from 80 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9545 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.27% 5.2208 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.61% 108.92 Delayed Quote.44.70%
VALLOUREC 1.29% 12.94 Real-time Quote.45.17%
WTI -3.84% 109.437 Delayed Quote.51.27%
All news about VALLOUREC
01:54pVallourec to close sites in Germany, France and Scotland
RE
12:41pVallourec to close German sites after no 'credible' buyer found
RE
12:15pVallourec first quarter 2022 results - New initiatives launched to be cycle-proof
AQ
11:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
05/04France's Vallourec Resumes Partial Operations at Brazilian Iron Ore Mine
MT
05/04VALLOUREC : Restart of operations at the iron ore mine in Brazil
PU
05/04VALLOUREC : Restart of operations at the iron ore mine in Brazil
AQ
05/04Vallourec Restarts Operations Partially At Its Iron Ore Mine
CI
05/03Vallourec Invests in GreenFire Energy's Series A Fundraising
MT
05/03Vallourec announces investment in Closed Loop Geothermal Company GreenFire Energy
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALLOUREC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 355 M 4 587 M 4 587 M
Net income 2022 185 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 925 M 975 M 975 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 2 922 M 3 067 M 3 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 15 875
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALLOUREC
Duration : Period :
Vallourec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLOUREC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,78 €
Average target price 13,21 €
Spread / Average Target 3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Vivienne Cox Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Carlier Senior Vice President-Technology & Industry
Maria Pilar Albiac-Murillo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLOUREC45.17%3 078
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.70%60 708
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY46.13%34 618
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.63%34 167
NOV INC.39.63%7 432
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-14.68%3 757