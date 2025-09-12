Vallourec announces that it has won a significant contract with Petrobras to supply OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) solutions for offshore operations in Brazil from 2026 to 2029.



The agreement, which could generate up to $1bn in revenue, is the largest award in terms of volume and revenue since Petrobras launched its open tenders, according to the group's press release.



The contract covers the supply of seamless pipes and premium VAM connections from 4.5' to 18', as well as associated onshore and offshore services, ranging from engineering to inventory management and maintenance operations.



Management says that this success illustrates Vallourec's ability to meet the complex requirements of its customers and confirms the group's positioning in Brazil thanks to its technical excellence and long-term partnership with Petrobras.



















