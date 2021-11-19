Log in
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Valmet Oyj : CFO Kari Saarinen chosen as the CFO of The Year in Finland

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
A jury by Talouselämä, a Finnish financial publication, and Accenture has chosen Valmet's CFO Kari Saarinen as the CFO of The Year in 2021. The winner of this award is chosen from among 200 CFOs of the biggest Finnish stock-listed companies and through a three-part selection process.

The jury said in its statement of reason that "Kari Saarinen is regarded as a very strategic-oriented, growth-focused and knowledgeable CFO. Saarinen enjoys wide respect within his company. He constantly challenges himself and others to even better performance."

"I'm very happy to receive this award from Talouselämä and its jury. This recognition is an honor not only for my myself, but also for Valmet. It is nice to see that our hard work is being noticed. A big thank you for this award goes to my past and current colleagues and team members as without their dedication and support receiving this award wouldn't be possible," says Saarinen.

Kari Saarinen has been Valmet's CFO since 2015. Between 2013 and 2015 he led Valmet's Strategy and Operational Development. Before these positions he held multiple Finance management positions in food, textile, telecommunications and technology industries.

The CFO of The Year award aims to give recognition annually to top performer in financial management and leadership. The award also wants to encourage Finnish finance management into even better performance and raise the recognition of finance management and leadership. It also wants to showcase annually finance management's main focus areas and themes. The CFO of The Year award has been given since 2006.

Read more of Kari Saarinen's thoughts in Talouselämä's interview (in Finnish, for subscribers)

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
