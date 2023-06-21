Valmet Oyj : Changes in Valmet's Executive Team

Petri Rasinmäki (M.Sc. Eng, MBA) has been appointed Business Line President, Paper, at Valmet as of September 1, 2023. In his new position, Petri Rasinmäki will be a member of Valmet's Executive Team reporting to President and CEO Pasi Laine. Jari Vähäpesola , the current Business Line President, Paper, has decided to retire after a long, successful career at Valmet as of December 1, 2023.

Petri Rasinmäki currently holds the position of Vice President, Board and Paper Mills business unit at Valmet's Paper business line. Prior to his current position, he worked in various management positions at Valmet and Metso since 2004.

"I want to express my warmest gratitude to Jari Vähäpesola for his invaluable contribution to Valmet's success over the years. Jari has been instrumental in making our Paper business line a market leader valued by customers around the world. It has been a privilege to work with Jari in our Executive Team and on our global customers, and we will all miss him. I am pleased that we could find a successor for Jari internally. Petri Rasinmäki is a long-term Valmeteer with versatile experience in the company covering both process technologies and services. He has led our Board and Paper Mills business unit successfully since 2021 and has a deep understanding of the business and our customers. Petri is in a good position to lead our Paper business line forward from the excellent foundation built under Jari's leadership," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

Petri Rasinmäki's CV

Petri Rasinmäki

Business Line President, Paper business line, Valmet as of September 1, 2023

Born 1974

M.Sc. (Eng), MBA

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous experience:

Vice President, Board and Paper mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet, 2021 - current

Director, Board and Paper Machines Technology unit, Paper business line, Valmet 2018-2021

General Manager, Mill improvements Finland, Services business line, Valmet 2013-2017

General Manager, Service Technology Center, Metso, 2011-2013

Global Technology Manager, Metso, 2009-2011

Manager, CCR Paper Technology, Metso, 2007-2009

Paper Technology Manager, Metso, 2004-2007

Production Superintendent, Cartiere Burgo S.p.A, Verzuolo Mill, Italy, 2001-2004

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0001

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data