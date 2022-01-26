Valmet Oyj : Fatal accident at Valmet's project site in Sweden

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EET

A serious workplace accident occurred in Valmet's flash dryer installation project at SCA's Ortviken mill in Sweden on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. An employee of Valmet's subcontractor died as a result of the fall incident.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased's family and colleagues. We have informed the personnel working with the project on site and are giving them the needed support. Investigation of the accident has been started and corrective actions will be implemented to continuously improve our processes and routines to ensure safety," says Rickard Andersson from Valmet.

Valmet is committed to protecting the health, safety and environment (HSE) of its people, customers, partners and the communities where we operate.

The incident is under investigation by the police and the Swedish Work Environment Authority. Valmet has also initiated an incident investigation, in co-operation with the customer and contractor.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Andersson, Vice President, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet, tel. +46 70 305 5722

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Processing of personal data