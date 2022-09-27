Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42 2022-09-27 am EDT
20.70 EUR   +0.10%
04:11aValmet Oyj : Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January – September 2022 on October 26, 2022
PU
09/14Valmet Receives Order for Pulp Technology Equipment in Austria
MT
09/08Valmet Oyj : Changes in Valmet's Executive Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January – September 2022 on October 26, 2022

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January - September 2022 on October 26, 2022

Valmet Oyj's press releaseonSeptember 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Valmet's Interim Review for January - September 2022 will be published on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at https://www.valmet.com/investors/.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-q3on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Attending the news conference

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Denmark +45 78 72 94 11

Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0572

France +33 (0)1 70 730 3 37

Germany +49 (0)69 22222 5195

Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 3641

United States +1 323-701-0170

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 477281

It is possible to take part in the news conference also at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi by registering in advance. Please register by Friday, October 21 by sending an email to ir@valmet.com. Valmet Head Office is located at Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter|Twitter (IR)|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube|Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALMET OYJ
04:11aValmet Oyj : Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January – September 2022 on Octob..
PU
09/14Valmet Receives Order for Pulp Technology Equipment in Austria
MT
09/08Valmet Oyj : Changes in Valmet's Executive Team
PU
09/08Valmet Oyj Appoints Sami Riekkola as Businessline President, as of October 1, 2022
CI
09/08VALMET OYJ : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
09/01Valmet's financial reporting in 2023
AQ
08/25Valmet Oyj : launches Dryer Section Performance Agreement for tissue machines
PU
08/18Valmet Invests $18 Million In New Press Felt Machinery, Equipment
MT
08/18Valmet Oyj : invests in press felt production in Finland
PU
08/10Valmet Oyj : Top 3 themes occupying analysts in Valmet's Q2/2022 results release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 046 M 4 868 M 4 868 M
Net income 2022 337 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2022 305 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 6,25%
Capitalization 3 809 M 3 675 M 3 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 17 670
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,68 €
Average target price 31,90 €
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Eriikka Söderström Independent Director
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Anu Hilja Irmeli Hämäläinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMET OYJ-45.18%3 675
NORDSON CORPORATION-16.56%12 186
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.28.29%12 028
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.62%10 932
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-42.47%5 059
IHI CORPORATION50.69%3 686