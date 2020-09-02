Log in
Valmet Oyj : Stora Enso Skoghalls Mill upgrades to Valmet Pump Feed System

09/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Valmet has received an order from Stora Enso in Sweden to convert its existing feed system in cooking plant to a Valmet Pump Feed System. By upgrading to a Valmet Pump Feed System, Skoghall mill intends to improve availability and reduce maintenance costs. The upgrade also includes a Valmet Chip Feeder specially designed to connect to the existing system and secure the flow to the chip pump. The new system is to be installed and started up at their annual shut down in autumn 2020.

'We are happy that Stora Enso Skoghall Mill choose Valmet as supplier and that Skoghall put trust in Valmet's new technology for continuous cooking feed lines,'

Robert Carlström, Global Technology Manager at Valmet

Information about Stora Enso Skoghall Mill

Stora Enso Skoghall Mill is located in Värmland, the heart of Sweden's Paper Province. With two board machines fed by mechanical and chemical pulping lines, the mill has an annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes of paperboard for liquid and foodstuff packaging.

One in every six beverage cartons in the world is made of paperboard from Skoghall Mill.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Robert Carlstrom, Global Technology Manager, Chemical Pulping, Valmet, Tel. +46 54142151

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
