Transcription Valmet Q2 2023 Half Year Financial Review webcast 26 July 2023

Important notice: This transcript has been prepared and supplied to Valmet by a third party service provider, and is for information purposes only. The reader should acknowledge and agree that neither Valmet nor its service provider have made or make any representations or warranties as to the content, the accuracy or completeness of this transcript. Neither Valmet nor it service provider shall have any liability towards the reader or other recipient in connection with the disclosure and/or accuracy of this transcript. Pekka Rouhiainen: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Valmet's Q2 2023 Result Publication and Webcast. My name is Pekka Rouhiainen, I'm the head of Investor Relations here at Valmet and the speakers today will be Valmet's President and CEO Pasi Laine, as well as CFO Katri Hokkanen. After the presentations, you will have the chance to ask questions over the phone lines. Without further ado, Pasi, please. Pasi Laine: Pekka, thank you. Welcome, everybody. So, today's headline is orders received amounted close to 1.3 billion and comparable EBITA increased by 153 million in the second quarter. We have the same setup than earlier and usually, I'll go first through quarter two, then some words about the segments and business lines, then some, an extra topic about the execution of acquisition strategy. Then Katri will go through the financial development and I'll come back to say some words about guidance and short-term market outlook. So first quarter two, in brief. So, our orders received were about 1.3 billion. Net sales was about 1.4 billion. Backlog at the end of the period were about 4.4 billion and comparable EBITA increased by 153 million and the margin was 10.8 percent. Gearing in the end of the period was 23. And here you see the graphs as well. So, so, Process technologies in net sales was about 44 percent, services 32, and automation 24 percent. Geographically, quite normal distribution, so roughly 40 percent in Europe, a little bit over 20 in North America, and then the growing areas, China, South America, and Asia-Pacific, between 11 and 14 percent. Pasi Laine: Then if you look if we look at the orders received trend, our orders received were almost 1.3 billion. An then if you look at the trend, the trend was about close to or is ending up somewhere at 5.3 billion, 5.4 billion. We have been growing constantly through acquisitions and organic growth and now we are in 12 months cumulative terms we are somewhere at 5.3 - 5.4 billion euro order intake. Then if we look geographically, the first six months of order intake, North America has been active, 26 percent. Europe about a little bit less than 40 percent, Asia Pacific active, 16, China 11, and South America 10 percent so good distribution in order intake geographically as well. Then we have been talking many years about, first about service and then after the acquisition of the automation business about stable business. Here, you see the development of Valmet's stable business over the years. So when we started, our order intake was about 1 billion and now last 12 months, cumulative is about 3.2 billion.

Pasi Laine: So we have acquired automation, we have merged with Neles. We have done some other acquisitions as well. Organic growth, we have calculated, has been about eight percent. The big change in Valvet is that now order intake from stable business is about 3.2 billion. And that, now, when the capital or process technology hasn't been that active, then it means that stable business represents about 60 percent of our order intake during the last 12 months. A big change compared to the year 2014 when only one-third of the order intake came from services. So good development in long run and in short run. Backlog, as I said, about 4.4 billion. 60 percent of the backlog is coming from process technologies, 25 from services, and 15 from automation. And we are now saying that about 50 percent of the backlog is expected to be realized as net sales during this year. And like said, about 40 percent of the backlog is related to stable businesses. Last year, the corresponding figure was 35 percent. Pasi Laine: Then some words about segments and business lines. First Services. Services order intake during the first six months has been a little bit over 1 billion, so a growth of 11 or 12 percent compared to last last last year's first six months. Katri will come back later on to the quarterly numbers, but first half-year services have been growing nicely. Net sales has been growing also from 720 million to 846 million and and profitability now for the last 12 months is 16.8. So Aki and areas have been doing good work in improving the profitability of our Services. Now LTM is at 16.8 percent. So I'm very happy with the performance of our Services, both in order intake and also in profitability development. Pasi Laine: Then Automation segment consisting of Automation Systems and Flow Control's. So now we have first time for whole one year in - no, second time - first the whole year in LTM. So the order intake LTM is now almost 1.4 billion. Like said, some years back we didn't have this business at all, so 1.4 billion. First half of the year, there we are not comparing apples to apples, but but the order intake in the first half has been 732 million so good activity. Net sales has been active as well, 642 million, and profitability LTM is now 18.4 so good profitability level in Automation business as well. And I'll, and I'll say some words about my happiness later on, on after we'll, I'll show the business line graphs. So Flow Control's, here we have the total numbers, not only, not only Valmet numbers, but Flow Control has been growing nicely in order intake from 394 million to 427 so nice activity in order intake. Net sales has been increasing nicely as well. So we are very happy with Simo's and Simo's team performance in flow controls. And Emilia has continued the good development in Automation Systems. So order intake now, first six months is about 300 million, last year 253, so 51 million improvement compared to last year, so good development in automation as well. And net sales has been developing favorably in automation as well. Pasi Laine: Then Process Technologies. Orders received was about 1.1, almost 1.1 billion in first half of the year. So clearly, the order, the market activity has been slowing down. So, year ago our order intake was almost 200 million more than this year in first six months. Net sales has been of course active because because of the

earlier good order intake. So net sales this year has been a little bit over 1.2 billion in first six months. We still have challenges with the profitability in in and and still the same reasoning. So we have some selected pulp and energy projects which are still impacting the profitability and Katri will come back later on on the quarterly profitability numbers. But, but last year we ended up at six percent, now we are 5.2. And of course, it's it, it's clear that our target is to get to six percent level as soon as possible. Pulp and energy order intake has been 489 million, so down almost about 90 million compared to last year and now the LTM is 980 million. Net sales has been developing favorably, so net sales was almost 550 million for first half of the year. Here you see the lumpiness in order intake. Net sales has been not that lumpy and and of course now there will be a lot of questions also in in this conf-call about the flexibility of our capital business. And we have been saying all the years that we have been preparing for many years the business to be as flexible as possible. So we are, we are prepared for the situation that sometimes the order intake is 1.3 billion, sometimes it's 700 million. And now the LTM is 980 so nothing dramatic here either. Pasi Laine: Paper business line had excellent year in 21. It had a good year in 22. Now LTM is almost 1.2 billion. First half of the year almost 600 million, so almost 95 million down compared to last last year's first half. Net sales' about 702 million so here as well net sales are higher than than the order intake. Here - the same answer that that we have been preparing ourselves for flexibility. And Jari and Jari's team have been working on that topic a lot. So, so today's paper business line has lot of more flexibility in its capacity cost than the paper business line we started with nine years ago, or almost ten years ago. So there is always lumpiness in in the order intake of capital business and now the market is not as active as it has been, but we are prepared for that. Pasi Laine: Good. Then there has been quite a lot of discussion about the acquisitions in in these conf-calls, but also in one-on-one meetings and there have been a lot of discussion around the topic. And now, I am happy to inform about two acquisitions we have signed now. So first, some words about the strategy. We have been saying the whole time that we continue to strengthen our Process Technologies, Services, and Automation and we are not prioritizing whether we would focus more on Automation or Services or Process Technologies. We look for opportunities to strengthen all of these corners of our triangle. And then we have been saying that we are selective like we are saying here that we we annually evaluate about 50 cases. So we work a lot on this topic. And and then, then of course, we are targeting acquisitions that are helping us to reach our financial targets to reach 12 to 14 points in EBITA. And we have, we have executed ten acquisitions and one merger with Neles after 2014. So we have been active, active on this topic for many years already. Pasi Laine: Noh, now we are very happy to to announce two acquisitions. And the first one is the acquisition of Körber's Business Area Tissue. We have had many years of discussion, discussions with Körber and I'm very happy now that we are, we are in a situation where we have signed the acquisition agreement. Iso it was signed