Valmet Q2 2023 Half Year Financial Review webcast
26 July 2023
Important notice: This transcript has been prepared and supplied to Valmet by a third party service provider, and is for information purposes only. The reader should acknowledge and agree that neither Valmet nor its service provider have made or make any representations or warranties as to the content, the accuracy or completeness of this transcript. Neither Valmet nor it service provider shall have any liability towards the reader or other recipient in connection with the disclosure and/or accuracy of this transcript.
Pekka Rouhiainen: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Valmet's Q2 2023 Result Publication and Webcast. My name is Pekka Rouhiainen, I'm the head of Investor Relations here at Valmet and the speakers today will be Valmet's President and CEO Pasi Laine, as well as CFO Katri Hokkanen. After the presentations, you will have the chance to ask questions over the phone lines. Without further ado, Pasi, please.
Pasi Laine: Pekka, thank you. Welcome, everybody. So, today's headline is orders received amounted close to 1.3 billion and comparable EBITA increased by 153 million in the second quarter. We have the same setup than earlier and usually, I'll go first through quarter two, then some words about the segments and business lines, then some, an extra topic about the execution of acquisition strategy. Then Katri will go through the financial development and I'll come back to say some words about guidance and short-term market outlook. So first quarter two, in brief. So, our orders received were about 1.3 billion. Net sales was about 1.4 billion. Backlog at the end of the period were about 4.4 billion and comparable EBITA increased by 153 million and the margin was 10.8 percent. Gearing in the end of the period was 23. And here you see the graphs as well. So, so, Process technologies in net sales was about 44 percent, services 32, and automation 24 percent. Geographically, quite normal distribution, so roughly 40 percent in Europe, a little bit over 20 in North America, and then the growing areas, China, South America, and Asia-Pacific, between 11 and 14 percent.
Pasi Laine: Then if you look if we look at the orders received trend, our orders received were almost 1.3 billion. An then if you look at the trend, the trend was about close to or is ending up somewhere at 5.3 billion, 5.4 billion. We have been growing constantly through acquisitions and organic growth and now we are in 12 months cumulative terms we are somewhere at 5.3 - 5.4 billion euro order intake. Then if we look geographically, the first six months of order intake, North America has been active, 26 percent. Europe about a little bit less than 40 percent, Asia Pacific active, 16, China 11, and South America 10 percent so good distribution in order intake geographically as well. Then we have been talking many years about, first about service and then after the acquisition of the automation business about stable business. Here, you see the development of Valmet's stable business over the years. So when we started, our order intake was about 1 billion and now last 12 months, cumulative is about 3.2 billion.
Pasi Laine: So we have acquired automation, we have merged with Neles. We have done some other acquisitions as well. Organic growth, we have calculated, has been about eight percent. The big change in Valvet is that now order intake from stable business is about 3.2 billion. And that, now, when the capital or process technology hasn't been that active, then it means that stable business represents about 60 percent of our order intake during the last 12 months. A big change compared to the year 2014 when only one-third of the order intake came from services. So good development in long run and in short run. Backlog, as I said, about 4.4 billion. 60 percent of the backlog is coming from process technologies, 25 from services, and 15 from automation. And we are now saying that about 50 percent of the backlog is expected to be realized as net sales during this year. And like said, about 40 percent of the backlog is related to stable businesses. Last year, the corresponding figure was 35 percent.
Pasi Laine: Then some words about segments and business lines. First Services. Services order intake during the first six months has been a little bit over 1 billion, so a growth of 11 or 12 percent compared to last last last year's first six months. Katri will come back later on to the quarterly numbers, but first half-year services have been growing nicely. Net sales has been growing also from 720 million to 846 million and and profitability now for the last 12 months is 16.8. So Aki and areas have been doing good work in improving the profitability of our Services. Now LTM is at 16.8 percent. So I'm very happy with the performance of our Services, both in order intake and also in profitability development.
Pasi Laine: Then Automation segment consisting of Automation Systems and Flow Control's. So now we have first time for whole one year in - no, second time - first the whole year in LTM. So the order intake LTM is now almost 1.4 billion. Like said, some years back we didn't have this business at all, so 1.4 billion. First half of the year, there we are not comparing apples to apples, but but the order intake in the first half has been 732 million so good activity. Net sales has been active as well, 642 million, and profitability LTM is now 18.4 so good profitability level in Automation business as well. And I'll, and I'll say some words about my happiness later on, on after we'll, I'll show the business line graphs. So Flow Control's, here we have the total numbers, not only, not only Valmet numbers, but Flow Control has been growing nicely in order intake from 394 million to 427 so nice activity in order intake. Net sales has been increasing nicely as well. So we are very happy with Simo's and Simo's team performance in flow controls. And Emilia has continued the good development in Automation Systems. So order intake now, first six months is about 300 million, last year 253, so 51 million improvement compared to last year, so good development in automation as well. And net sales has been developing favorably in automation as well.
Pasi Laine: Then Process Technologies. Orders received was about 1.1, almost 1.1 billion in first half of the year. So clearly, the order, the market activity has been slowing down. So, year ago our order intake was almost 200 million more than this year in first six months. Net sales has been of course active because because of the
earlier good order intake. So net sales this year has been a little bit over 1.2 billion in first six months. We still have challenges with the profitability in in and and still the same reasoning. So we have some selected pulp and energy projects which are still impacting the profitability and Katri will come back later on on the quarterly profitability numbers. But, but last year we ended up at six percent, now we are 5.2. And of course, it's it, it's clear that our target is to get to six percent level as soon as possible. Pulp and energy order intake has been 489 million, so down almost about 90 million compared to last year and now the LTM is 980 million. Net sales has been developing favorably, so net sales was almost 550 million for first half of the year. Here you see the lumpiness in order intake. Net sales has been not that lumpy and and of course now there will be a lot of questions also in in this conf-call about the flexibility of our capital business. And we have been saying all the years that we have been preparing for many years the business to be as flexible as possible. So we are, we are prepared for the situation that sometimes the order intake is 1.3 billion, sometimes it's 700 million. And now the LTM is 980 so nothing dramatic here either.
Pasi Laine: Paper business line had excellent year in 21. It had a good year in 22. Now LTM is almost 1.2 billion. First half of the year almost 600 million, so almost 95 million down compared to last last year's first half. Net sales' about 702 million so here as well net sales are higher than than the order intake. Here - the same answer that that we have been preparing ourselves for flexibility. And Jari and Jari's team have been working on that topic a lot. So, so today's paper business line has lot of more flexibility in its capacity cost than the paper business line we started with nine years ago, or almost ten years ago. So there is always lumpiness in in the order intake of capital business and now the market is not as active as it has been, but we are prepared for that.
Pasi Laine: Good. Then there has been quite a lot of discussion about the acquisitions in in these conf-calls, but also in one-on-one meetings and there have been a lot of discussion around the topic. And now, I am happy to inform about two acquisitions we have signed now. So first, some words about the strategy. We have been saying the whole time that we continue to strengthen our Process Technologies, Services, and Automation and we are not prioritizing whether we would focus more on Automation or Services or Process Technologies. We look for opportunities to strengthen all of these corners of our triangle. And then we have been saying that we are selective like we are saying here that we we annually evaluate about 50 cases. So we work a lot on this topic. And and then, then of course, we are targeting acquisitions that are helping us to reach our financial targets to reach 12 to 14 points in EBITA. And we have, we have executed ten acquisitions and one merger with Neles after 2014. So we have been active, active on this topic for many years already.
Pasi Laine: Noh, now we are very happy to to announce two acquisitions. And the first one is the acquisition of Körber's Business Area Tissue. We have had many years of discussion, discussions with Körber and I'm very happy now that we are, we are in a situation where we have signed the acquisition agreement. Iso it was signed
on the 7th of July. The enterprise value is about 380 million. And then of course we, we need to get the competition authority approvals in in selected countries. Not that many but in some countries. And we expect that we can close the transaction in November the 2nd, this year. And the business will be integrated as one part of Paper business line, as a separate business unit, and in our reporting, we will report part in Process Technologies and services in Services business line numbers, but the unit will be as one unit managed by the head of Paper business line. The business, what they are doing, or first let's start what we do. We do currently tissue machines. After tissue machine, you get a so-called jumbo roll. And then, Körber has all the technology to transfer this jumbo roll to rolls, what you buy in local stores, or what, what the Away from Home market is using.
Pasi Laine: So they have all the technologies to transfer the jumbo roll to consumer rolls and and and I'll, I'll have a picture of that later on. Körber, Körber has the widest offering in converting industry and it's the market leader. Net sales was about 305 million last year and EBITDA margin 12 points. And and it has a good and strong growing service business, which is about 36 percent of the net sales or was 36 percent of the net sales in 22. Headquarters is located in Italy in Lucca. It's so-called Tissue Valley. And then it has operations of course in Italy, Brazil, China, Japan, and USA. Then the rationale of the acquisition is, is that we can, we are now after it, the acquisition has been closed. We have the widest technological offering to make, to make fiber, to make tissue jumbo rolls, and then convert that to the end users. It's strengthening process technology, strengthening customer services segment as well, and then it's strengthening also our automation offering. We have a good automation offering for, for tissue, and Körber has a very advanced automation offering where they're using third-party hardware. But they have very good applications and, and remote, remote services and everything else for converting customers.
Pasi Laine: So, in the long run, we can see that we will have the benefit of having the data from both sides and trying to optimize the production units. Then we see that we will have sales synergies and cost synergies, so that we estimate those to bring about 8 million by the end - 8 million benefits by the end of the 26. And here's the picture how it looks like. So we first have tissue stock preparation, tissue machine, tissue rewinders, and then the converting lines. Converting lines can be together with the machine in the same location or in another location. And big part of the converting lines are sold to tissue - companies who make tissue as well, about 80 percent. So the customer base we are here serving is actually not expanding that much. So our current customers are buying the machine from us and they are buying the converting line from somebody like Körber. And now we are the one-stop shop, one-stop shop supplier or we'll be that kind of supplier to that segment in the future. So I'm very, very happy that finally we have signed the agreement and and we are waiting eagerly for the closing date.
Pasi Laine: Then to strengthen Automation, we have made - signed a deal to, to acquire Process Gas Chromatography business from Siemens. We have been
