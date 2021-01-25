Valmet Oyj : and Anhui Shanying in China extend the unique roll service and condition monitoring agreement for a further three years

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on January 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., have signed an agreement for an additional three years of Valmet's roll maintenance and condition monitoring services at the company's Anhui mill in China.

The services cover roll grinding, recovering and reconditioning, roll condition monitoring and vibration analysis for five board machines together with on-site investigation and Valmet Industrial Internet remote analysis and diagnosis by Valmet's roll experts.

Roll condition monitoring with Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring systems has been operating at the site since 2017 when the first roll maintenance and condition monitoring service agreement started. As a result of the original agreement and long-term collaboration with Valmet, the mill has seen increased roll lifetimes with significant reductions in unplanned downtime and roll regrinding.

'The extensive mill personnel training for Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring supported by our vibration experts via a secure data connection makes full use of the mill's roll condition monitoring systems. The extended service agreement will continue to ensure the level of equipment maintenance and management is at the forefront of the industry. It also demonstrates the value of the service agreement through achieving mutually set targets,' says Shiming Xu, Service Director, China, Automation, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring and Valmet Industrial Internet remote analysis and diagnosis by Valmet roll experts

Valmet DNA Machine Monitoring offers machine and roll condition information for process operators and maintenance personnel through one common user interface. Operators are immediately alerted if there is a risk of machine/roll failure and indicators of roll condition, while the paper machines are running, are easily analyzed.

A secure Valmet Industrial Internet remote connection allows Valmet experts to provide an agreed level of remote diagnostic support for machine problems and roll maintenance decisions. The preventive maintenance aspect of Valmet's roll service is greatly enhanced with continuous condition monitoring to extend roll lifetime, optimize maintenance intervals and identify roll or felt issues.

Information about the customer Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., is an international enterprise integrating the Industrial Internet platform, pulping, industrial and specialty paper manufacturing, and customized packaging products and services. The Anhui mill is located in Ma'anshan City, and the company has several packaging paper and newspaper production lines producing box board paper, high-strength fluting paper, card paper, newspaper and other products.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Shiming Xu, Service Director, China, Automation, Valmet, tel. +86 21 3997 5000

Qunfei Zhang, Senior Manager, Agreement business, China, Service, Valmet, +86 21 3997 5000

Read more: Condition monitoring analysis and diagnosis& Roll grinding services for board and paper

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data