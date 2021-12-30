Log in
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Valmet Oyj : and Klabin complete a year of partnership in a maintenance contract at the Pilot Plant Park in Telêmaco Borba in Brazil

12/30/2021 | 01:07pm EST
Maintenance availability reached 94%, and generated savings in stipulated costs in areas under Valmet's responsibility.

Valmet, a global leader in the supply and development of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper and energy segments, celebrated a year of partnership with Klabin through its machine maintenance contract. Known as MMO (Mill Maintenance Outsourcing), the contract is for the maintenance of machines at the Monte Alegre unit's Pilot Plant Park in Telêmaco Borba in Brazil and encompasses three areas of the unit: the Technology Center, lignin extraction technology (Lignoboost), and microfibrillated cellulose production (MFC).

Klabin has Valmet professionals at site who are responsible for mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, analytical, metrology, and refrigeration maintenance. These professionals carry out machine reliability and maintenance activities, which are extremely important for operational safety and stability.

Already during the first year of the contract it has been possible to extract beneficial results. "In this period, we reached the milestone of 365 days without a single work accident, with or without lost time. In addition, the availability of maintenance is greater than 94% and we are also generating savings for our customer in relation to the stipulated cost budget for maintenance of those areas under our responsibility," says Fernando Rieger, Manager of Agreements and MMO, South America at Valmet.

Klabin has been satisfied with the partnership with Valmet. "The synergy between the Valmet team and our R&D team has been essential for us to increasingly improve the reliability of equipment, thus maximizing the deliveries of projects in the area", reveals Allan Horchulhak, the Contract Manager on behalf of Klabin.

For further information, please contact:

Fernando Rieger, Manager of Agreements and MMO, Services, South America, Valmet
tel: +5541992188713

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
