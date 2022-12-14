Advanced search
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25 2022-12-14 am EST
25.55 EUR   -1.31%
Valmet Oyj : and Opal Botany Mill extend the Mill Maintenance Operations Agreement in Australia

12/14/2022 | 02:46am EST
Valmet and Opal have agreed to extend the Mill Maintenance Operations Agreement and thus continue the long-term co-operation for mill maintenance services at Opal's B9 board making line in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The Valmet-supplied B9 started up in 2012. After the start-up, Valmet took the responsibility of the establishment of maintenance operations, site maintenance services and specific performance optimization projects. The value of the agreement will not be disclosed.

"We have been collaborating with Valmet for over 10 years. Tangible results have been seen during this time with progressive and continuous improvements, such as production efficiency and cost reduction. We are delighted to continue the collaboration with Valmet to ensure the B9 facility becomes an industry benchmark in all areas," says Robert Carry, General Manager Operations, Botany Mill.

"Valmet maintenance and Opal production teams at B9 have been able to capture the true meaning of production assets' lifecycle management. Successful collaboration on site supported by global Valmet experts creates a strong foundation for reliable operations. The new recently launched digital tool, Valmet Mobile Maintenance application, and maintenance assessments support the further development of the mill maintenance," says Timo Harjunpää, Director, Maintenance Outsourcing, Services, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet provides mill maintenance services for the Opal Botany mill. Valmet is responsible for securing the reliability at the site through planning, leadership, management, development, and execution of maintenance. Additionally, Valmet will bring new solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy of the daily maintenance.

About Opal Botany Mill

Opal operates the Botany Mill, Australia's most advanced brown packaging recycling facility where they produce 100% recycled liners and corrugating mediums.

Opal is an innovative renewable packaging company which is part of the Nippon Paper Group.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Timo Harjunpää, Director, Maintenance Development and Outsourcing, Services business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 824 4253, email: timo.harjunpaa@valmet.com
Jaegen Peet, Director, Australia and New Zealand region, Asia Pacific Area, Valmet, tel. +61400016281, email: jaegen.peet@valmet.com

Maintenance development and outsourcing services for board and paper | Valmet

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Attachments

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
