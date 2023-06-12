Valmet Oyj : chosen by EPC Hitachi Zosen Inova AG to deliver automation for Westfield's energy-from-waste plant in Scotland in the UK

Valmet will supply a Valmet DNA Automation System to Westfield Energy Recovery Limited'senergy-from-waste (EfW) facility under construction in central Scotland in the United Kingdom. The order was placed by Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), which is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the facility. This is the eighteenth time HZI has chosen Valmet's automation technology for its EfW plant projects.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The deliveries will start in August 2023, and the system will be taken over by the customer in April 2025.

"Valmet is a reliable partner with years of experience in the energy-from-waste business and a long history with HZI. Its solutions and expertise are exactly what HZI requires in the Westfield project. We and the end customer appreciate Valmet's commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility and solutions that reduce the carbon footprint," says Adrian Hiemann, Technical Project Manager DCS, HZI.

"We had good cooperation throughout the offer stage and were able to fulfill all technical requirements of HZI and the end customer. For Valmet, this project is important as it will be the first HZI project with our new web-based user interface," says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

The Westfield plant will consist of an incineration line and a grate boiler, treat up to 220,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year and have a turbine capacity of 25 MW.



Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery consists of a Valmet DNA Automation System including a web-based Valmet DNA User Interface, an information activity server and a boiler safety system with 2,200 hardwired signals and 8,150 gateway signals.

About the customer Hitachi Zosen Inova

Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as project developer, technology supplier and EPC contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements. More information: www.hz-inova.com.

