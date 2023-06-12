Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valmet Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00:57 2023-06-12 am EDT
29.40 EUR   +0.51%
02:41aValmet Oyj : chosen by EPC Hitachi Zosen Inova AG to deliver automation for Westfield's energy-from-waste plant in Scotland in the UK
PU
06/07Valmet Oyj : introduces Brown Stock Analyzer for high yield and brown pulp
PU
06/01Valmet Wins Order from Chinese Paper Mill Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet Oyj : chosen by EPC Hitachi Zosen Inova AG to deliver automation for Westfield's energy-from-waste plant in Scotland in the UK

06/12/2023 | 02:41am EDT
Valmet will supply a Valmet DNA Automation System to Westfield Energy Recovery Limited'senergy-from-waste (EfW) facility under construction in central Scotland in the United Kingdom. The order was placed by Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), which is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the facility. This is the eighteenth time HZI has chosen Valmet's automation technology for its EfW plant projects.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The deliveries will start in August 2023, and the system will be taken over by the customer in April 2025.

"Valmet is a reliable partner with years of experience in the energy-from-waste business and a long history with HZI. Its solutions and expertise are exactly what HZI requires in the Westfield project. We and the end customer appreciate Valmet's commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility and solutions that reduce the carbon footprint," says Adrian Hiemann, Technical Project Manager DCS, HZI.

"We had good cooperation throughout the offer stage and were able to fulfill all technical requirements of HZI and the end customer. For Valmet, this project is important as it will be the first HZI project with our new web-based user interface," says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation Systems business line, Valmet.

The Westfield plant will consist of an incineration line and a grate boiler, treat up to 220,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year and have a turbine capacity of 25 MW.


Valmet will supply a Valmet DNA Automation System to Westfield's energy-from-waste facility under construction in Scotland. Visualization of the facility.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery consists of a Valmet DNA Automation System including a web-based Valmet DNA User Interface, an information activity server and a boiler safety system with 2,200 hardwired signals and 8,150 gateway signals.

About the customer Hitachi Zosen Inova

Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as project developer, technology supplier and EPC contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements. More information: www.hz-inova.com.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Rene Neubert, Sales Director,Automation Systems business line, Valmet, email: rene.neubert@valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.  

Follow us on valmet.com| Twitter| Twitter (IR)| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram|

Processing of personal data

Attachments

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 533 M 5 951 M 5 951 M
Net income 2023 399 M 429 M 429 M
Net Debt 2023 309 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 5 386 M 5 793 M 5 793 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 17 769
Free-Float 83,2%
Managers and Directors
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Katri Hokkanen Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Eriikka Söderström Independent Director
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALMET OYJ16.26%5 793
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.34%13 230
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.10%6 712
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-45.61%5 453
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA1.51%4 618
IHI CORPORATION-3.02%4 050
